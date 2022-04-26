|EBONY Rundown: Florida Governor Signs ‘Stop WOKE’ Act, Parents of Tyre Sampson File Wrongful Death Suit Against Amusement Park, and More|Bishop Wayne T. Jackson’s Inspirational Station, Impact Network, Launches New Entertainment and Lifestyle Programming for the Summer|10 Times Junie and Rue Stole Our Hearts|Zazie Beetz Discusses Turning Over a New Leaf in the Animated Film ‘The Bad Guys’|Florida’s House of Representatives Passes Bill That Splits Up Black Voters|Dr. Alanna A. Morris Highlights Heart Health Disparities for Black Women|Megan Thee Stallion Opens Up About 2020 Shooting Incident Involving Tory Lanez|Xavier University Is Planning on Opening a Medical School|Supreme Court Denies Federal Disability Benefits to Residents of Puerto Rico|Wells Fargo Refuses Black Female Judge to Preside Over Discrimination Case

Bishop Wayne T. Jackson’s Inspirational Station, Impact Network, Launches New Entertainment and Lifestyle Programming for the Summer

tara-wallace-42522
"Love & Hip Hop" Tara Wallace will star in a new cooking show this summer on Impact Network.
Impact Network has announced that it will be expanding into the entertainment and lifestyle market with an original block of programming titled “Super Saturdays.”

Beginning in June on Saturdays, “Super Saturdays” will introduce 2-hours of new programming.

Debuting in June 2022, Soul Food with Tara Wallace is a cooking show in which special guests will sit down to bare their souls in juicy conversation, while chefs reimagine healthy versions of our soul food favorites. Royal Jackson will direct and executive produce along with Steve Marcano who will serve as the producer.

Another program that will air on Impact Networks’ “Super Saturdays” is Behind The Grind, featuring hip-hop legend Fredro Starr. The three-episode show will explore the meaning of true success; special special guests who will share their individual roadmaps and what lessons we can learn from their lives.” The series debuts will debut July 2022.

“In our twelfth anniversary year, The Impact Network continues to trailblaze new ways to make a difference in the lives of others. “Super Saturdays” provides positive and Impactful content to enrich not only the soul of the individual but the soul of the community,” expressed Bishop Wayne T. Jackson, CEO and founder of the network, in a statement obtained by EBONY.

Impact Network is the nation’s largest independent Black-owned inspirational television network. It is viewed in over 80 million homes.

