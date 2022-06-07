|Gucci Collaborates With Oura Ring To Design a Sleek Wellness Tracker|Lessons in Love: A Mother Supports Her Son When He Comes Out in College|Off-White Drops New Home Decor Collection Inspired by Virgil Abloh’s Final Designs|Federal Judge Rejects Louisiana Congressional Map, Calling it ‘Racial Gerrymander’|Black Fathers of TV: Sitcom Dads We Love|Gabrielle Union Inks Deal With BET Studios|Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner to Host 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards|Happy Birthday, Prince! Wendy & Lisa of Prince and the Revolution on His Genius|EBONY Rundown: Mariah Carey Sued, Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey Break Up, and More|The Roots Picnic Returns to Philly After a Two-Year Break

Black Fathers of TV: Sitcom Dads We Love

Just as in real life, TV fathers aren’t perfect. However, we are grateful for the greats. And, it’s through them that we’re provided proof that fathers, in general, run the gamut from hilarious to human.

They give us hope and understanding, such as Sterling K. Brown’s character, Randall Pearson, in This Is Us or alternatively, teach us tough life lessons as Uncle Bernie in The Bernie Mac Show. On Black-ish, the producer Kenya Barris conjured a dad (Anthony Anderson) with new money who has a passionate opinion about everything, topped off by a grand-dad (played by Laurence Fishburne), who is unapologetically Black. Just like real life, we love our fictional fathers for their character—however, flawed—and the love they project. They may not always give the best advice, but they always make us laugh.

Dre Johnson

Black-ish

Uncle Phil

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

George Jefferson

The Jeffersons

Uncle Bernie

The Bernie Mac Show

Carl Winslow

Family Matters

Fred Sanford

Sanford & Son

Flex Alexander

One on One

Julius

Everybody Hates Chris

Michael Kyle

My Wife and Kids

