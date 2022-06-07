Black Fathers of TV: Sitcom Dads We Love

Just as in real life, TV fathers aren’t perfect. However, we are grateful for the greats. And, it’s through them that we’re provided proof that fathers, in general, run the gamut from hilarious to human.
They give us hope and understanding, such as Sterling K. Brown’s character, Randall Pearson, in This Is Us or alternatively, teach us tough life lessons as Uncle Bernie in The Bernie Mac Show. On Black-ish, the producer Kenya Barris conjured a dad (Anthony Anderson) with new money who has a passionate opinion about everything, topped off by a grand-dad (played by Laurence Fishburne), who is unapologetically Black. Just like real life, we love our fictional fathers for their character—however, flawed—and the love they project. They may not always give the best advice, but they always make us laugh.
Dre Johnson
Black-ish
Uncle Phil
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
George Jefferson
The Jeffersons
Uncle Bernie
The Bernie Mac Show
Carl Winslow
Family Matters
Fred Sanford
Sanford & Son
Flex Alexander
One on One
Julius
Everybody Hates Chris
Michael Kyle
My Wife and Kids