|Man Who Assaulted Olympian Kim Glass Charged, Researchers to Accept DNA From Possible Tulsa Race Massacre Descendants, And More|Rapper Tierra Whack and Piercing Pagoda Just Launched a Capsule Jewelry Collection|Teva’s Coco and Breezy Accessories Collab Is a Study in Cool Sunny Vibes|National Museum of African American History and Culture Is Hosting a Block Party Celebrating Hip Hop and Rap|William ‘Poogie’ Hart, Lead Singer of the Delfonics, Passes Away at 77|3 Major Health Benefits of Laughter|‘Black Is Beautiful’ NFT Project to Benefit HBCUs|Killer Mike and Cadillac Team Up for ‘Black Future’ Campaign, Celebrating the Impact of Black Creatives|Give Your Baby the Healthiest Start Possible With These Non-Toxic Strollers, Car Seats, and Cribs|5 Must-Read Autobiographies by Black Comedians

‘Black Is Beautiful’ NFT Project to Benefit HBCUs

black-is-beautiful=nick-davis
NFT image by Nick Davis.
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

House of First, an NFT platform, has announced a new collaboration with the Painted House, co-founded by legendary rapper Ja Rule and his business partner Herb Rice, titled Black is Beautiful. The NFT began minting on July 14, 2022.

According to the press release, “The Painted House’s project Black is Beautiful features 1,000 unique, one-of-one collectible NFTs. Showcasing the incredible work of illustrator Nick Davis, Black is Beautiful is a stunning depiction of the raw emotions of Black Americans navigating both the joys and struggles of everyday life in America. This collection is more than just collectible art – each NFT tells its own story. The images are playful, heartwarming, wholesome, provocative, inspiring, and sometimes heavy.”

In addition, the Painted House will donate 10 percent of the NFT sales to five HBCUs: Jackson State University, Morgan State University, Hampton University, Spelman College and Morehouse College. 

“I’m so proud of this collection and all of the incredible work showcased in Black is Beautiful,” said Ja Rule. “It’s amazing to see this vision come to life and continue our mission of expanding representation by supporting worthy causes and organizations. This is only the beginning! We’re excited to kick off this initial launch by supporting our friends at Jackson State University, Morgan State University, Hampton University, Spelman College, and Morehouse College.”

On his Instagram page, Ja Rule shared his excitement about the release of the project.

“The Painted House Presents: Black is Beautiful by Nick Davis…,” his post read. “1000 1 of 1 works of brilliance!!! Powered by @houseoffirst COMING SOON get on the BLACKLIST for early mint.”

Other partners on the project include Ashanti, Bam Adebayo, Baron Davis, Shira Lazar, Tanya Sam, Manouschka Gurrier Nely Galan. 

For more information about the collection, visit houseoffirst.com/collections/blackisbeautiful

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.