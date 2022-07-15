‘Black Is Beautiful’ NFT Project to Benefit HBCUs

House of First, an NFT platform, has announced a new collaboration with the Painted House, co-founded by legendary rapper Ja Rule and his business partner Herb Rice, titled Black is Beautiful. The NFT began minting on July 14, 2022.

According to the press release, “The Painted House’s project Black is Beautiful features 1,000 unique, one-of-one collectible NFTs. Showcasing the incredible work of illustrator Nick Davis, Black is Beautiful is a stunning depiction of the raw emotions of Black Americans navigating both the joys and struggles of everyday life in America. This collection is more than just collectible art – each NFT tells its own story. The images are playful, heartwarming, wholesome, provocative, inspiring, and sometimes heavy.”

In addition, the Painted House will donate 10 percent of the NFT sales to five HBCUs: Jackson State University, Morgan State University, Hampton University, Spelman College and Morehouse College.

“I’m so proud of this collection and all of the incredible work showcased in Black is Beautiful,” said Ja Rule. “It’s amazing to see this vision come to life and continue our mission of expanding representation by supporting worthy causes and organizations. This is only the beginning! We’re excited to kick off this initial launch by supporting our friends at Jackson State University, Morgan State University, Hampton University, Spelman College, and Morehouse College.”

On his Instagram page, Ja Rule shared his excitement about the release of the project.

“The Painted House Presents: Black is Beautiful by Nick Davis…,” his post read. “1000 1 of 1 works of brilliance!!! Powered by @houseoffirst COMING SOON get on the BLACKLIST for early mint.”

Other partners on the project include Ashanti, Bam Adebayo, Baron Davis, Shira Lazar, Tanya Sam, Manouschka Gurrier Nely Galan.

For more information about the collection, visit houseoffirst.com/collections/blackisbeautiful.