Black Music Action Coalition Announces Honorees for ‘Music in Action Awards’ Gala

The Black Music Action Coalition, an advocacy organization formed to address systemic racism within the music business, has announced honorees for its second annual “Music in Action Awards” Gala. The august celebration will honor individuals and organizations who have affected positive change and helped improve equity within our community. This years honorees, include Rep. Maxine Waters, Kevin Liles, Nikole Hannah-Jones, Jon “Big Jon” Platt, Brittany K. Barnett and Joi Brown.

Rep. Maxine Waters will receive the inaugural BMAC Icon Award. Journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, attorney and author Brittany K. Barnett, and Cultural Creators’ Joi Brown will receive the BMAC Change Agent Award. Jon “Big Jon” Platt, Chairman and CEO of Sony Music Publishing, with the Clarence Avant Trailblazer Award. Kevin Liles, Chairman and CEO of 300 Elektra Entertainment, along with Amazon Music and the Recording Academy will be honored with the BMAC Social Impact Award.

Liles expressed his gratitude for being honored with the BMAC Social Impact Award.

“In the 35 years I have spent in our industry, I have tried to make every decision and every movement intentional with the overarching goal of social justice and equality,” Liles said. “It is my mission to bring about change so that boardrooms reflect the music that is being released. I am honored and humbled to receive BMAC’s Social Impact Award and am excited to continue the conversation and bring about necessary change in our industry.”

Platt, who will receive the Clarence Avant Trailblazer Award, spoke about the significance of the honor and Avant’s impact on his life.

“Clarence Avant is an extremely significant person in my life, so to be bestowed with the BMAC Trailblazer award in his name is a special honor,” Platt said. “Clarence blazed a trail that continues to inspire so many of us, and I appreciate BMAC for following his path towards equality in the music business.”

“Activism is a daily decision to stand up for what’s right. That’s in the office or on the stage, in the classroom or in the courtroom, in front of the camera or on the front line, whether writing a column in a magazine or writing a hit song, said Willie “Prophet” Stiggers, the co-founder and co-chair of Black Music Action Coalition. “It’s the willingness to speak truth to power, unapologetically. Each of our 2022 Music In Action Award honorees embodies this spirit. BMAC is an organization formed to hold our industry accountable to its pledge to fight systemic racism and will applaud and celebrate those using their voice, platform, and resources to move past performative gestures of solidarity, but real action that will lead to sustainable change.”

The event will celebrate the organization’s accomplishments and highlight upcoming initiatives. Over the last year, BMAC has been instrumental in “addressing systemic racism within the music business and advocating on behalf of Black artists, songwriters, producers, managers, agents, executives, lawyers and other impassioned industry professionals.”

The gala will take place on September 22, 2022 at The Beverly Hilton and will feature inspirational speeches, heartfelt tributes, show-stopping performances and surprise presenters.