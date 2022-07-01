‘Boomerang’ Celebrates Its 30th Anniversary

There are are several Black cult classic films that have been widely celebrated, frequently quoted and deeply cherished over the decades, and Boomerang is one of them.

Released in theaters on July 1, 1992, Boomerang was a non-traditional love story, a rom-com if you will, that prioritized a Black man’s experience of (chaotically) finding love. Starring Eddie Murphy as Marcus Graham, a smooth talking advertising executive, who is a womanizer with chauvinistic tendencies. He later meets his match when Jacqueline Broyer, played by Robin Givens, takes over as his new boss and he gets a taste of his own medicine. He begins to lose his mojo after realizing he is being played by Broyer and suffers greatly in the office, forcing him to take time away. Then, along comes an artist named Angela Lewis, played by Halle Berry, who strives to boost Graham’s moral. Graham ultimately has to decide who is the right woman he needs in his life.

Boomerang is now available on Blu-ray. Image: courtesy of Paramount Pictures.

The cast of the film included notable actors such as David Alan Grier, Martin Lawrence, Grace Jones, Eartha Kitt, John Witherspoon, Geoffrey Holder, Chris Rock, Tisha Campbell, Lela Rochon and Leonard Jackson. Noted as being one of the most successful movies of the 1990s, Boomerang grossed over $131 million worldwide during its release.

Aside from the engaging plot, the film was heralded for its soundtrack which was curated by LA Reid and Babyface. One of the most major songs off the album was Toni Braxton’s “Love Shoulda Brought You Home.” The track was responsible for being her big break.

In 2019, BET took on a TV series of the same name—executive produced by Halle Berry and Lena Waithe—which followed the legacy of Marcus Graham through the lens of young people who work for an advertising firm he started himself. The main characters of the series Bryson and Simone, happen to be the respective estranged children of Jacqueline Broyer and Marcus Graham and Angela Lewis. Their friends are loosely based on characters from the original film.