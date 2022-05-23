Candace Parker Becomes Oldest Player in WNBA History to Record a Triple-Double

Chicago Sky superstar Candace Parker made history by becoming the oldest player in WNBA history to record a triple-double, ESPN reports. Along with Hall of Famer Sheryl Swoopes and Courtney Vandersloot, she is just the third player in the league’s history to have more than one triple-double.

On Sunday, Parker posted a stat line of 16 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists in a 82-73 victory over the Washington Mystics.

In a post-game interview, Parker spoke about the significance of her accomplishment.

“It means a lot,” Parker said. “To be in the company of Sloot, who is going to end her career probably leading the league in assists, and then Sheryl Swoopes—I grew up watching her play, and just idolizing her.

“I’ve always [been] the person who was like, ‘Posts can dribble, too, and posts can pass, too.’ I hope that coaches are watching. I hope that the game is evolving,” she added. “We’re gonna see more and more triple-doubles.”

When Vandersloot knew that Parker needed one more assist for the milestone, she called a play and made the basket that gave Parker her 10th assist, with just 21.2 seconds left in regulation.

“She told me to [pass to] her and she was going to make the layup,” said Parker, who led the Chicago Sky to their first championship last season. “She was adamant about me getting my 10th assist. That’s why I love this group. We play for one another, we get hyped for others’ successes, and we celebrate it.”

Coach James Wade said, “It’s just a special moment. It’s amazing, the chemistry those two have. Courtney had to make a tough layup. … I just appreciate coaching both of them.”

With the victory led by Parker’s triple-double, the Sky are currently 3-2 and in fourth place in the Eastern Conference.