Career Platform Diverse Representation's Black Entertainment Executives Pipeline Program Is Back for a Second Year

black-entertainment-executive
Image: ajr_images/GETTY IMAGES.
Career platform Diverse Representation exists to increase the hiring and exposure and number of African-American agents, attorneys, managers, and publicists who work in the sports and entertainment industry. Through a comprehensive database of African-American agents, attorneys, managers and publicists working in the sports and entertainment industry throughout the country, it’s trying to dispel the narrative that diversity is hard to find throughout all facets of the sports and entertainment industry.

Expanding upon their mission to connect diverse talent to major opportunities, the platform is launching the second iteration of its Black Entertainment Executives Pipeline Program. Through hands-on training and mentorship spanning over six weeks, participants will be able to gain valuable insight and tools for excelling in the film and entertainment industry. Taking place both virtually and in person, the program will select a total of twelve professionals to participate in this year’s program.

“This first-of-its-kind program is an invaluable resource for any Black professional or creative interested in pursuing a career as an executive in the television or film industry,” says Jaia Thomas, Esq., founder and president of Diverse Representation. “This is the only program of its kind in the country specifically focused on Black entertainment executives. Our goal is not only to equip Black professionals with the tools to excel as executives, but we will also build out a database featuring the profiles of junior and senior level Black executives, which will serve as a resource for employers looking to hire diverse candidates in the future.”

EBONY is proud to share that one of the featured speakers of this year program is Ty Cameron, President of EBONY Studios. EBONY Studios is an all-inclusive full-service production platform that spans categories across film, television, audio, and digital programs under the EBONY brand.

Applications for Diverse Representation’s Black Entertainment Executives Pipeline Program will be accepted until July 7, 2022. The program begins on July 11, 2022. To learn more about this year’s program or to submit an application visit www.blackentertainmentexecutives.com.

