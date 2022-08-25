|Two Women Sue George Foreman, Accusing Him of Sexual Assault in the 1970s|Black-Owned, Award Winning Whiskey Brand ‘Uncle Nearest’ Tops Esteemed Inc. 5000 List|Carmelo Anthony Partners With Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith For New Docuseries About His Life|Stephanie Allain Elected as First Black Female President of the Producers Guild of America|Vanessa Bryant Awarded $16M Over Leaked Photos From Kobe Bryant Crash Site|Designer Brigette Romanek Launches ‘Livable Luxury’ Furniture Collection in Partnership with Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams|Walmart Ordered to Pay $4.4 Million in Racial-Profiling Lawsuit|American Airlines Honors Bessie Coleman With Flight Operated by All-Black Female Crew|Solange Knowles Releases New Art Book ‘In Past Pupils and Smiles’ About Final Venice Biennale Performance|The Real Queen Sugar: 5 Young Black Farmers Defying a Legacy of Discrimination

Carmelo Anthony. Image: Steph Chambers/Getty Images.
Future NBA Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony is teaming up with Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith on a documentary about his life, reports Deadline.

The four-part docuseries, titled Seven after Anthony’s signature jersey number, will be produced by his company Creative 7, along with the Smith’s company Westbrook Studios, and Falkon Entertainment. Anthony and his long-time business partner Asani Swann will executive produce the project.

According to the synopsis of the docuseries, “Seven will chronicle the life and career of the 10-time NBA All-Star and entrepreneur, starting with his childhood, diving into the good, the bad, and sometimes ugly experiences and learnings that shaped him into the man and the athlete that he is today.”

Seven promises to reveal the truth behind notable moments throughout Anthony’s career, many of which he has never spoken about publicly before,” the synopsis continued. “The series will also take an introspective look at his life and who he is today — at practice, after games, with his family — through the lens of what it means to be an athlete, a celebrity, and most importantly, a human being.”

In a statement, Anthony believes that the time is right for him to share his story.

“The biggest question everyone is probably thinking is – why now?” his statement read. “Why choose this moment to tell my story? The short of it is I’ve spent enough time letting other people speak for me. It’s time for my truth. I look forward to viewers finally having the opportunity to hear about my journey in my own words. Westbrook Studios, Falkon Entertainment, and my team at Creative 7 have been immensely supportive of my vision for this project and I am proud that we have been able to make this series a reality.”

No release date has been set for the docuseries.

