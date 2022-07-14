CeCe Winans Leads 2022 Stellar Gospel Music Awards Nominations

The 37th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards nominees have been announced and acclaimed vocalist CeCe Winans leads with nine nominations.
For her first live album Believe for It, Winans received nods in Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and the Albertina Walker Female Artist of the Year categories.
Previous Stellar Award-winning artists Kierra Sheard and Jekalyn Carr will co-host the show, which will air on BET, BET HER, and BET International from August 13 through September 11 via syndication in various local markets, according to the press released.
Pastor Mike Jr., who won the Stellar Award for artist of the year in 2021, earned eight nominations, including Producer of the Year, Artist of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year for his album I Got It: Single’s Ministry Vol. 1.
Tamela Mann, Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music and Todd Dulaney each received six nominations with Mali Music earning an additional nod for a feature on a separate album. Kelontae Gavin tallied five while Maverick City Music, Israel Houghton, E. Dewey Smith, and Jason Clayborn.
Aaron Lindsey, a six-time Grammy Award-winning singer and producer will receive the Aretha Franklin Icon Award.
Legendary singer Candi Staton, whose career spans over six decades in multiple genres, will receive the Ambassador Dr. Bobby Jones legends award. Staton’s biggest hit was the 1976 disco classic “Young Hearts Run Free,” which reached No. 1 on Hot Soul Singles (as the chart was then known) and the top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Ricky Dillard, who also received four nominations, will be honored with the James Cleveland Lifetime Achievement Award.
The 2022 Stellar Awards will feature performances by some of the biggest names in gospel music including Marvin Sapp, James Fortune, Tye Tribbett, Maranda Curtis, Ricky Dillard, Chrisette Michele, DOE, James Jason Nelson, Travis Greene, Darrel Walls, and Jor’Dan Armstrong, Kelontae Gavin, and Rudy Currence,
The ceremony will be executive produced by Don Jackson, chairman, and CEO of Chicago-based Central City Productions who shared his excitement about celebrating the legacy of gospel music.
“Gospel music has encouraged millions of people through more than two unrelenting years of the pandemic, and the Stellar Awards will, again, deliver in bringing the praise and recognizing the artists who bless us with their inspirational sounds,” Jackson said in a statement. “Those who love Black, faith, and family-centric programs can look forward to both the Stellar Awards and to all that our Stellar TV Network has to offer when it premieres in September.”
The Stellar Awards will be live-taped on July 16 at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, GA.
Check out the full list of nominees for the 2022 Stellar Gospel Music Awards below:
Artist of the Year
CeCe Winans; Believe for It; Pure Springs Gospel / Fair Trade Services / Red Alliance Media
Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music; Jonny x Mali: Live in L.A. EP; Life Room/K Approved/RCA Inspiration/MNRK
Maverick City Music; Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition; TRIBL Records
Pastor Mike, Jr.; I Got It: Single’s Ministry Vol 1; Black Smoke Music Worldwide/ Rock City Media Group
Tamela Mann; Overcomer; Tillymann Music Group
Song of the Year
“All of My Help”; Nathaniel Zaccheus Bean & Ricky Dillard; Motown Gospel
“Amazing”; Michael McClure Jr., Adia Andrews, Giano Piero Reverberi, Brian Joseph Burton, Gianfranco Reverberi & Thmosa Decarlo Callaway; Black Smoke Music Worldwide / Rock City Media Group
“Believe for It”; CeCe Winans, Dwan Hill, Kyle Lee & Mitch Wong; Pure Springs Gospel / Fair Trade Services / Red Alliance Media
“Help Me”; Bartholomew Orr, Justin Pearson, La’Tia Mann, Phillip Bryant, Tamela Mann & Tiffany Mann; Tillymann Music Group
“Jireh” (Featuring Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine); Naomi Raine, Chandler Moore, Steven Furtick & Chris Brown; TRIBL Records
Male Artist of the Year
Israel Houghton; Feels Like Home, Vol. 1; District 11 Entertainment
Kelontae Gavin; The N.O.W. Experience; RCA Inspiration
Pastor Mike, Jr.; I Got It: Single’s Ministry Vol 1; Black Smoke Music Worldwide/ Rock City Media Group
Todd Dulaney; Anthems & Glory; MNRK
Travis Greene; Oil + Water; RCA Inspiration
Albertina Walker Female Artist of the Year
Bri Babineaux; The Encounter Continues; Bri Babineaux Music/Tyscot
CeCe Winans; Believe for It; Pure Springs Gospel / Fair Trade Services / Red Alliance Media
Kelly Price; Grace; Motown Gospel
Kim Person; Journey 2.0; KLP Music Enterprise
Tamela Mann; Overcomer; Tillymann Music Group
Duo/Chorus Group of the Year
1K Phew & Lecrae; No Church in a While; Reach Records
Dawkins & Dawkins; Never Gets Old Vol 2; Legacy Music Group
Israel And New Breed; Feels Like Home, Vol. 1; District 11 Entertainment
Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music; Jonny x Mali: Live in L.A. EP; Life Room/K Approved/RCA Inspiration/MNRK
Maverick City Music, Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition, TRIBL Records
New artist of the year
E. Dewey Smith; God Period; Pebble Street Records
Evvie McKinney; This Is Evvie McKinney EP; Motown Gospel
Jason McGee & The Choir; Power; My Block Inc.
Josh Copeland; No Fear; Anointed Sounds / MNRK
Lasha’ Knox; God of Miracles; Black Smoke Music Worldwide
Album of the Year
Anthems & Glory; Todd Dulaney; MNRK
Believe for It; CeCe Winans; Pure Springs Gospel / Fair Trade Services / Red Alliance Media
I Got It: Single’s Ministry Vol 1; Pastor Mike, Jr.; Black Smoke Music Worldwide / Rock City Media Group
Jonny x Mali: Live in L.A. EP; Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music; Life Room/K Approved/RCA Inspiration/MNRK
Overcomer; Tamela Mann; Tillymann Music Group
Choir of the Year
Charles Jenkins & Fellowship Chicago; Praise Party Vol 1; Inspired People
Jason Clayborn & The Atmosphere Changers; God Made It Beautiful; Jay Clay Music / Tyscot
Kevin Lemons & Higher Calling; Third Round; Hez House Entertainment / RCA Inspiration
Pastor David Wright & NY Fellowship Mass Choir; Miracles; Godfather Records
Ricky Dillard; Breakthrough: The Exodus; Motown Gospel
Producer of the Year
Anson Dawkins, Jovan J. Dawkins, Eric Dawkins, Warryn Campbell, Jevon Hill, Stanley Greene Jr, Demetrius D Bizzy Smith, Xavier Gordon, Walter Millsap, Keran Vega, Daryl Brown, Chuckii Booker, Gourty Maxx, Kenneth KC Knight, Focus & DJ Mal-Ski; Never Gets Old Vol 2; Legacy Music Group
CeCe Winans, Dwan Hill, Kyle Lee, Greg Ham, Derek Spirk & Chaz Corzine; Believe for It; Pure Springs Gospel / Fair Trade Services / Red Alliance Media
Michael McClure Jr. & Jevon Hill; I Got It: Single’s Ministry Vol 1; Black Smoke Music Worldwide / Rock City Media Group
Todd Dulaney & Dontaniel Jamel Kimbrough; Anthems & Glory; MNRK
Warryn Campbell, Gerald Haddon & Marcus Hodge; Power; My Block Inc
Contemporary Duo/Chorus Group of the Year
Dawkins & Dawkins; Never Gets Old Vol 2; Legacy Music Group
Israel And New Breed; Feels Like Home, Vol. 1; District 11 Entertainment
Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music; Jonny x Mali: Live in L.A. EP; Life Room/K Approved/RCA Inspiration/MNRK
Maverick City Music, Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition, TRIBL Records
Contemporary Male Artist of the Year
Israel Houghton; Feels Like Home, Vol. 1; District 11 Entertainment
Pastor Mike, Jr.; I Got It: Single’s Ministry Vol 1; Black Smoke Music Worldwide/ Rock City Media Group
Todd Dulaney; Anthems & Glory; MNRK
Travis Greene; Oil + Water; RCA Inspiration
Traditional Male Artist of the Year
Charles Jenkins; Praise Party Vol 1; Inspired People
E. Dewey Smith; God Period; Pebble Street Records
Kelontae Gavin; The N.O.W. Experience; RCA Inspiration
Ricky Dillard; Breakthrough: The Exodus; Motown Gospel
Contemporary Female Artist of the Year
Bri Babineaux; The Encounter Continues; Bri Babineaux Music/Tyscot
CeCe Winans; Believe for It; Pure Springs Gospel / Fair Trade Services / Red Alliance Media
Kelly Price; Grace; Motown Gospel
Tamela Mann; Overcomer; Tillymann Music Group
Traditional Female Artist of the Year
Christina Bell; Still Faithful; Malaco
Kim Person; Journey 2.0; KLP Music Enterprise
Martha Munizzi; Best Days; Epic Music
Merry Clayton; Beautiful Scars; Motown Gospel
Contemporary Album of the Year
Anthems & Glory; Todd Dulaney; MNRK
I Got It: Single’s Ministry Vol 1; Pastor Mike, Jr.; Black Smoke Music Worldwide / Rock City Media Group
Jonny x Mali: Live in L.A. EP; Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music; Life Room/K Approved/RCA Inspiration/MNRK
Overcomer; Tamela Mann; Tillymann Music Group
Traditional Album of the Year
God Made It Beautiful; Jason Clayborn & The Atmosphere Changers; Jay Clay Music / Tyscot
God Period; E. Dewey Smith; Pebble Street Records
Journey 2.0; Kim Person; KLP Music
The N.O.W. Experience; Kelontae Gavin; RCA Inspiration
Urban/Inspirational Single or Performance of the Year
“Amazing”; Pastor Mike, Jr.; Black Smoke Music Worldwide / Rock City Media Group
“Believe for It”; CeCe Winans; Pure Springs Gospel / Fair Trade Services / Red Alliance Media
“Joyful”; Dante Bowe; Bethel Music
“Residue”; Jason Nelson; Jaelyn Song / Tyscot / Fair Trade Services
“We Win”; Lil Baby & Kirk Franklin; RCA Inspiration
Music Video of the Year
“Help Me”; David Mann Jr.; Tillymann Music Group
“Never Let Me Down”; Olu Samuel Emedobi; FIYA World / MNRK
“One Call”; Caleb Seales and Jerrell Green; Reach Records
“You’re All I Need”; Jason Clayborn; Jay Clay Music / Tyscot
Traditional Choir of the Year
Charles Jenkins & Fellowship Chicago; Praise Party Vol 1; Inspired People
Kevin Lemons & Higher Calling; Third Round; Hez House Entertainment / RCA Inspiration
Pastor David Wright & NY Fellowship Mass Choir; Miracles; Godfather Records
Ricky Dillard; Breakthrough: The Exodus; Motown Gospel
Instrumental Album of the Year
How Does Christmas Sound?; Kirk Whalum; Mack Avenue Records
No Fear; Bart Orr; Anderson Music Group
Shine!; Ben Tankard; BEN-Jamin’ Universal Music
The Good News (Instrumental); Charles Butler & Trinity; Impact One Music / Red Alliance Media / Fair Trade Services
Special Event Album of the Year
A Very Maverick Christmas; Maverick City Choir; TRIBL Records
Jonny x Mali: Live in L.A. EP; Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music; Life Room/K Approved/RCA Inspiration/MNRK
Let Praises Ring; E. Dewey Smith; Pebble Street Records
Never Gets Old Holiday Volume; Dawkins & Dawkins; Legacy Music Group
Rap Hip Hop Gospel Album of the Year
No Church in a While; 1K Phew & Lecrae; Reach Records
Soul Therapy; Bizzle; God Over Money Records
Two Up Two Down; Aaron Cole; Gotee Records
UPPERHAND; Indie Tribe; Indie Tribe
Youth Project of the Year
Alana Inez; Thank You Lord; Law Ent
Janessa Smith; Finish This Race; Inspired Recording
Rodney Iler; Secrets; Independent
Sa’Vannah Aaliyah; I Got It; BGA Music Group
Quartet of the Year
Alphonso D. Bowen; He’s A Wonder; Kelsi 29 Music
The Brown Boyz; The Reintroduction; SIX19 Music
The Mighty Gospel Warriors; The Live Virtual Experience; 4clouds Records
Tim White & ReFocused; Always There: Live Virtual Experience; Independent
Recorded Music Packaging of the Year
Anthems & Glory; J. Lynn Stemley; MNRK
Breakthrough: The Exodus; Drew Kellum; Motown Gospel
Jonny x Mali: Live in L.A. EP; Tyler Siemen; Life Room/K Approved/RCA Inspiration/MNRK
Overcomer; Keston McKinnon; Tillymann Music Group
Praise and Worship Album of the Year
Anthems & Glory; Todd Dulaney; MNRK
Believe for It; CeCe Winans; Pure Springs Gospel / Fair Trade Services / Red Alliance Media
Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition; Maverick City Music; TRIBL Records
The N.O.W. Experience; Kelontae Gavin; RCA Inspiration
Praise and Worship Song of the Year
“Believe for It”; CeCe Winans; Pure Springs Gospel / Fair Trade Services / Red Alliance Media
“Great”; Kelontae Gavin; RCA Inspiration
“Joyful”; Dante Bowe; Bethel Music
“Residue”; Jason Nelson; Jaelyn Song / Tyscot / Fair Trade Services
“You’re All I Need”; Jason Clayborn & The Atmosphere Changers; Jay Clay Music / Tyscot
Rap/Hip Hop Song of the Year
“Heal the Land”; G.I.; BGA Music Group
“My God”; Jor’Dan Armstrong; Encouragement Music
“One Call”; 1K Phew & Lecrae; Reach Records
“Redeemed” ft. Mali Music; Amethyst; Independent
“Sick World”; Deitrick Haddon X Zaytoven; Black Own Black / Tyscot
Gospel station and announcer of the year nominees
Major market station of the year
WPZE Praise 102.5, Atlanta
WGRB 1390AM, Chicago
WYCA Rejoice 102.3 FM, Chicago
WPZZ Praise 104.7, Richmond
Large market station of the year
WAGG 610AM 100.1FM, Birmingham
WJYD JOY 107.1, Columbus
WLLV 1240 AM & 101.9FM, Louisville
WPCE 1400 AM, Norfolk
Medium market station of the year
WNZN 89.1, Lorain
WAVN FM 104.1/AM 1240, Memphis
WNNL- The Light 103.9, Raleigh
KOKA 980 AM & 93.3 FM, Shreveport
Small market station of the year
WNRR Gospel 1380 & 93.3 FM, Augusta
WYPZ – FM 99.5, Macon
WMIR Rejoice 103.5FM/95.5FM, Myrtle Beach
WIMG 1300, Trenton
Internet station of the year
Power 89.1, www.n02.radiojar.com
Power of Worship Radio, www.powerofworship.net
uGospel Radio, www.uGospel.com
WVTC Gospel Radio Network, http://www.wvtcradio.com
Gospel announcer of the year
Charles Johnson (Pastor CeJay), KOKA 980 AM, Shreveport, LA
Dallas A. Frazier, WAAW Shout 94.7FM, Aiken, SC
Melissa Wade, WNNL – The Light 103.9, Raleigh, NC
Randi Myles, The Detroit Praise Network, Detroit, MI