In Maya Angelou’s book Mom & Me & Mom, she summarizes the undying dedication her mother felt for her with these words, “I will look after you and I will look after anybody you say needs to be looked after, any way you say. I am here. I brought my whole self to you. I am your mother.” Here, celebrity mothers and daughters resonate that love sentiment.

Tracee Ellis Ross and her mother, Diana Ross

“[My children] want nothing from me, except for me to be Mommy.” Diana Ross

Beyoncé and her first born, Blue Ivy Carter

“When I tell her I’m proud of her, she tells me she’s proud of me…She melts my heart. I believe the best way to teach them is by example.” Beyoncé

Yara Shahidi and her mother, Keri Shahidi

credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LACMA

“I feel so much love at home. And [my mother] has guided me through this industry so that I do what I love.” Yara Shahidi

Zoë Kravitz and her mother, Lisa Bonet

“Having Zoë saved my life. It was my wake-up call [about growing up]. There were so many things I didn’t want to pass on to her, so I really made a decision to change.” Lisa Bonet

Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. and her mother, Serena Williams.

“When I tell her she’s beautiful, I want to teach her that she’s beautiful from the inside. Giving is beauty. Being kind and humble is the ultimate beauty.” Serena Williams

Ming Lee Simmons, their mother, Kimora Lee Simmons, and Aoki Lee Simmons. Image: @Instagram

“I feel pretty beautiful all the time because of what my mom has taught me: Take care of yourself. Plan ahead, so you always do your best.” Aoki Lee Simmons

Adrienne Banfield-Norris, her granddaughter Willow Smith, and Willow’s mother, Jada Pinkett Smith .

Image: ETOnline

“I was my mom’s biggest fan. She was a rockstar and I was living for [her heavy metal band] Wicked Wisdom. [For Mother’s Day,] I want to honor her bad assed-ness.” Willow Smith

Solange Knowles, their mother Tina Knowles-Lawson and Beyoncé. Image: iambeyonce.com

“[My daughters] are always there for me. Isn’t it interesting how the roles change? Now sometimes they’re my mom. They’ll call me on the phone like ‘Mama, you went a little too far with your Instagram post. You need to tone it down.’” Tina Knowles-Lawson

Malia Obama, their mother Michelle Obama and Sasha Obama. Image: @Instagram