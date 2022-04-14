Charlamagne tha God Is Launching a New Line of Graphic Novels and Comic Books

New York Times best-selling author and media mogul Charlamagne tha God has announced plans for a new line of graphic novels and comic books.

According to a press release obtained by EBONY, Charlamagne will partner with renowned comic book writer Kevin Grevioux for an original graphic novel project titled Darkstorm, which is set to be released by Charlamagne’s Black Privilege Publishing, a new division of Simon & Schuster. Darkstorm, will feature graphic art by Ken Lashley, will chronicle the tales of a PTSD-laden, reluctant superhero.

Also, Charlamagne and Grevioux have partnered with AWA Studios, an independent creative agency to develop an original comic book series.

Charlamagne shared his excitement about his love of comics and collaborating with Grevioux.

“If you know anything about me, then you know how much I love comics. I’m the guy who got Wolverine holding a microphone tattooed on his arm when he was 17 because of my love of comics,” Charlamagne said. “Partnering with Kevin Grevioux to present this new universe, filled with Black and Brown GOD Level superheroes is a dream come true. A lot of the Black superheroes I loved growing up were street level and that’s cool but I want to see Omega Level superheroes that look like me and people around me, and that’s exactly what we are giving you with Darkstorm and The Vindicators.”

“I am blessed and excited to continue the important work with my Black Privilege imprint on Simon & Schuster and begin partnerships with comic book veterans like Bill Jemas, Axel Alonso, and the whole team at AWA Studios,” he continued. “It’s collaborations like this that help to build an empire and I’m grateful to have found good ones.”

Grevioux has written for both Marvel and DC Comics and is best known for creating the Underworld film franchise. Recently, he made his directorial debut with his screenplay King of Killers based on his graphic novel.

“I feel blessed to be working with a guy that is as successful as Charlamagne, a one-of-a-kind cultural icon with global reach,” Grevioux said. “He also has an incredible genre IQ for science fiction, comics and fantasy. So, I truly believe that he is the absolute perfect partner for these ventures. The world’s really not ready for what we have in store.”

Lashley added, “When you get the opportunity to work on some great characters you jump at the chance. l am drawn to strong characters of color, and there are not many in mainstream comics, but Darkstorm is just that. It’s also created by Kevin Grevioux who is a very talented writer and created another powerful character in The Blue Marvel, so it’s a win-win… it’s very exciting.”

More details about the projects will be announced soon.