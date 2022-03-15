‘Cheaper by the Dozen’ Star Gabrielle Union Shares the Keys to Successfully Blending Families

The reimagined version of the classic film Cheaper by the Dozen is making its way to Disney+ this month. Co-produced by Black-ish‘ creator Kenya Barris, the film follows the Baker family as they strive to find their footing as a whole while respectively learning to embrace one another’s unique place in the household. In comparison to the 1950’s and 2003 versions of the film classic, this iteration follows the journey of two separate families who become one, big blended family of 12 after single parents Zoey (Gabrielle Union) and Paul (Zach Braff) get married.

While leading the charge as the matriarch of a large blended family on screen, actress and supermom Gabrielle Union feels as though her own family’s experience prepared her for this role.

“Being a longtime step-mom and first time mom has led me to this moment,” shares Union. She has been very vocal over the years about her own experiences with basketball legend Dwayne Wade. Union is a stepmother to Wades’s children Zaya, Zaire and Xavier from a previous marriage and union. The couple’s youngest child Kaavia James Union-Wade was born in November 2018.

In the clip below, Gabrielle Union explains that the most major keys to successfully blending family units are balance, humor, charm and love.

Cheaper by the Dozen is available to stream on March 18th on Disney+. Check out the clip below: