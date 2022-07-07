|Simone Biles Becomes Youngest to Receive Medal of Freedom, Former ‘Cheer’ Star Jerry Harris Sentenced, and More|Shop These Lightweight Bedding Sets To Keep Cool On Sweltering Summer Nights|Check Out Hip Hop Icon DJ Kool Herc’s Memorabilia at Christie’s Auction Next Month|Naomi Campbell and North West Were at the Balenciaga Couture Show|EBONY Exclusive: Condoleezza Rice Speaks About Her Golf Award and How the Sport Is Opening Up Doors to Our Community|July Editor’s Letter: Martin Lawrence and the Impact of Black Comedians|Jacqueline Stewart Named President and Director of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures|Grenada’s Spicemas Celebration Returns After Pandemic Hiatus|Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Sentenced for Failing to Register as a Sex Offender|Travis Scott Adds Second Date to Sold-Out London Show, R. Kelly Removed From Suicide Watch, and More

Check Out Hip Hop Icon DJ Kool Herc's Memorabilia at Christie's Auction Next Month

Photo: Courtesy of Christie's.
DJ Kool Herc, the “Father of Hip Hop” and his sister Cindy Campbell, have collaborated with Christie’s, to announce DJ Kool and the Birth of Hip-Hop, a sale of historic hip hop artifacts.

According to a press release obtained by EBONY, the collection features an incredible selection of over 200 items “that will transport [one] to the beginnings of hip hop at its birthplace in the Bronx: original vinyl records Herc spun in the 1970s; the iconic sound systems used at the 1973 party and thereafter; one of the most extensive holdings of hip hop fliers in private hands; period clothing and jewelry, Polaroids of Herc and friends, and numerous awards of recognition for his contributions to musical and pop culture.” 

Photo: Courtesy of Christie’s.

DJ Kool Herc expressed his excitement about the collaboration and the growth of a culture that he’s credited with creating at a house party at 1520 Sedgwick Avenue in the Bronx, almost 50 years ago.

Photo: Courtesy of Christie’s.

“At our parties in 1970s New York, it was about something that was bigger than ourselves,” said DJ Kool Herc. “Hip hop is both an American immigrant story and a global story—it belongs to everybody. And we can still see and feel it today. It is great to work with Christie’s on continuing to honor the story of hip hop and celebrate its impact on the art world.”

“Hip hop was created from a humble beginning in the Bronx,” said Campbell, aka the First Lady of Hip Hop, in a statement. “It has evolved into an international culture and way of life for a multitude of people, along with the genres of music. Hip hop has broken many barriers among nationalities, class and races. Hip hop sees no color or gender; it radiates love. I am pleased to know that Christie’s is acknowledging this epic historical piece of American history.”

Photo: Courtesy of Christie’s.

The sale is scheduled to take place online from August 4, 2022–August 18, 2022, with an exhibition at Christie’s Rockefeller Center galleries from August 5, 2022–August 12, 2022 in honor of Hip Hop Recognition Month in New York City.

