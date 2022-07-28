|‘The Daily Show Presents: Hold Up’ Podcast Has the Nothing Conversations We Yearn to Hear|Season 4 of FX’s ‘Atlanta’ Marks the End of an Era|Chris Rock Speaks Out Again Over Incident at the Oscars|Kevin Hart Speaks to the Importance of Comedy and Finding Balance|New York Times Bestselling Author Heather McGhee Launches New Podcast, The Sum of Us|Minneapolis Police Officers Kueng and Thao Sentenced to Three Years in the Murder of George Floyd|U.S. Makes a Sizable Offer to Free Brittney Griner From Russian Detention|‘DC League of Super-Pets’ Stars Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Kevin Hart Play ‘Most Likely To’|Tanya Kersey, Founder of Hollywood Black Film Festival, Passes Away at 61|The 6th Individual Wrongfully Accused in Central Park Jogger Case Exonerated, Social Media Influencer Faces Scrutiny for Controversial ‘Pink Sauce,’ and More

Chris Rock Speaks Out Again Over Incident at the Oscars

Chris-rock-32922
The comedian Chris Rock. Image: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images.
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

Months after the slap heard across the world took place at the Oscars, Chris Rock is speaking out for the first time in full regarding the situation.

At a stop on the Only Headliners Allowed tour with Kevin Hart and Dave Chappelle this week, Rock shared his thoughts on being slapped by Will Smith.

“Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face. I’m not a victim. Yeah, that sh*t hurt, motherf**ker. But, I shook that sh*t off and went to work the next day. I don’t go to the hospital for a paper cut,” said Rock.

After making a distasteful joke in reference to Jada Pinkett-Smith’s alopecia, Will Smith walked up to the stage as Rock was hosting a segment during the 94th Academy Awards and slapped him. As a result of the incident, Smith has faced a broad range of backlash, and has since apologized for his actions and resigned from the Academy.

This is not the first time in which Rock has been under fire for his jokes at the expense of others. In 2019, Bobby Brown called him out for a remark he made regarding his late wife Whitney Houston’s drug usage. “During this time of women empowerment you chose to use your time to try and humiliate our Queen,” Brown wrote. “I thought you was a friend of the family. “

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.