Chris Rock Speaks Out Again Over Incident at the Oscars

Months after the slap heard across the world took place at the Oscars, Chris Rock is speaking out for the first time in full regarding the situation.

At a stop on the Only Headliners Allowed tour with Kevin Hart and Dave Chappelle this week, Rock shared his thoughts on being slapped by Will Smith.

“Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face. I’m not a victim. Yeah, that sh*t hurt, motherf**ker. But, I shook that sh*t off and went to work the next day. I don’t go to the hospital for a paper cut,” said Rock.

After making a distasteful joke in reference to Jada Pinkett-Smith’s alopecia, Will Smith walked up to the stage as Rock was hosting a segment during the 94th Academy Awards and slapped him. As a result of the incident, Smith has faced a broad range of backlash, and has since apologized for his actions and resigned from the Academy.

This is not the first time in which Rock has been under fire for his jokes at the expense of others. In 2019, Bobby Brown called him out for a remark he made regarding his late wife Whitney Houston’s drug usage. “During this time of women empowerment you chose to use your time to try and humiliate our Queen,” Brown wrote. “I thought you was a friend of the family. “