|Chris Rock’s ‘Everybody Still Hates Chris’ Is Being Turned Into a Cartoon|Rihanna Wants Us To Get All ‘Dolled Up’ With Her Latest Savage x Fenty Drop|Vice President Harris Talks Economic Development and Investment for Black Business Month|The Best Food Tours and Culinary Experiences to Try Around The World|Kenan Thompson to Receive Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame|Heather Gray, Executive Producer of ‘The Talk,’ Passes Away at 50|For Black Quarterbacks, Being Good Is Never Good Enough|Tems Gets Candid: Why It’s Always ‘Wakanda Forever’ for Her|Baltimore City Inspires Generational Wealth With New Investment Program for Local Black-Owned Businesses|Ben Crump Faces Complaints From Law Enforcement Union, Beyoncé to Remove Offensive Lyric From New Song, and More

Chris Rock’s ‘Everybody Still Hates Chris’ Is Being Turned Into a Cartoon

Chris-rock-32922
The comedian Chris Rock. Image: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images.
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

Everybody Still Hates Chris, an animated reboot of Chris Rock’s Everybody Hates Chris, has been greenlit to premiere on Paramount+ and Comedy Central. Like its predecessor, the new series is inspired by Rock’s teenage years growing up in Brooklyn, New York.

According to the press release, the series will be executive produced by Rock, Sanjay Shah, who will act as showrunner, Ali LeRoi, Michael Rotenberg, and Dave Becky, The new half-hour animated series will feature Rock narrating stories inspired by his experiences growing up as a skinny nerd in a large working-class family in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, during the late 1980s.”

In a statement, Chris McCarthy, President/CEO, Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios expressed his excitement about collaborating with Rock on the new series, “Chris Rock is one of the most gifted comedians of all time and we’re excited to partner with him, 3 Arts, and CBS Studios to bring this to life and welcome it as the next big hit in our expanding arsenal of iconic adult animation that includes the smash series such as South Park and the new Beavis and Butt-Head,” said McCarthy.

“A reimagining of this groundbreaking, critically-acclaimed series has been a source of creative discussions at our Studio for a long time,” added George Cheeks, president and CEO of CBS.  “It’s exciting to join forces with 3 Arts and the comedic genius of Chris Rock as he expands on his vision of the original show in this innovative new format. This also marks another significant in-house collaboration for CBS with Chris McCarthy and our valued partners at MTV Entertainment Studios as we jointly support this marquee series for Paramount+ and Comedy Central.”

In its original run from 2005-2009, Everybody Hates Chris won an NAACP Image Award for its writing in 2007 and was also nominated for a Golden Globe and several Emmy Awards.

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.