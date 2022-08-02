Chris Rock’s ‘Everybody Still Hates Chris’ Is Being Turned Into a Cartoon

Everybody Still Hates Chris, an animated reboot of Chris Rock’s Everybody Hates Chris, has been greenlit to premiere on Paramount+ and Comedy Central. Like its predecessor, the new series is inspired by Rock’s teenage years growing up in Brooklyn, New York.

According to the press release, the series will be executive produced by Rock, Sanjay Shah, who will act as showrunner, Ali LeRoi, Michael Rotenberg, and Dave Becky, The new half-hour animated series “will feature Rock narrating stories inspired by his experiences growing up as a skinny nerd in a large working-class family in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, during the late 1980s.”

In a statement, Chris McCarthy, President/CEO, Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios expressed his excitement about collaborating with Rock on the new series, “Chris Rock is one of the most gifted comedians of all time and we’re excited to partner with him, 3 Arts, and CBS Studios to bring this to life and welcome it as the next big hit in our expanding arsenal of iconic adult animation that includes the smash series such as South Park and the new Beavis and Butt-Head,” said McCarthy.

“A reimagining of this groundbreaking, critically-acclaimed series has been a source of creative discussions at our Studio for a long time,” added George Cheeks, president and CEO of CBS. “It’s exciting to join forces with 3 Arts and the comedic genius of Chris Rock as he expands on his vision of the original show in this innovative new format. This also marks another significant in-house collaboration for CBS with Chris McCarthy and our valued partners at MTV Entertainment Studios as we jointly support this marquee series for Paramount+ and Comedy Central.”

In its original run from 2005-2009, Everybody Hates Chris won an NAACP Image Award for its writing in 2007 and was also nominated for a Golden Globe and several Emmy Awards.

