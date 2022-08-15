|Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s Post Baby Style Game Ain’t Your Regular Mom and Dad Ish|Work Remotely From the Caribbean|Kenya Barris to Direct Reboot of ‘Wizard of Oz’|The Cast of Brandy’s ‘Cinderella’ Reunite for 25th Anniversary Special|Artist Sheena Wong Sue Creates Impactful Mural for EBONY’s Martha’s Vineyard ‘On the Vineyard Soiree’ Event|Actress Rutina Wesley Reflects on Black Love and ‘Queen Sugar’|Denzel Washington Attends Grand Opening of the August Wilson House|Actress and Director Denise Dowse Passes Away at 64|Beloved Comedian Teddy Ray Passes Away at 32|Jon Batiste Is Leaving ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’

Beloved Comedian Teddy Ray Passes Away at 32

comedian-teddy-ray-obituary
Image: Rodrigo Vaz/FilmMagic.
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

Teddy Ray, who was a stand-up comedian and writer on the rise, passed away, reports NBC News. He was 32.

Ray’s passing was confirmed by Comedy Central in a tweet on Friday evening.

“Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer,” the network’s tweet read. “He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community.”

According to the Los Angeles Times, the Riverside County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about a death at a private residence in the desert community of Rancho Mirage around 10:00 a.m. on Friday.

“The cause of death isn’t known,” Sgt. Brandi Swan said, adding that the investigation is being handled by the Riverside County coroner’s office.

Born in Los Angeles on July 30, 1990, Ray rose to prominence on the L.A. comedy scene, where he was a frequent performer at the Improv and the Laugh Factory. He appeared on several internet comedy series on YouTube through All Def Digital.

Ray was a writer and actor on the comedy series How to Be Broke and appeared in six episodes in 2017-2018. He also appeared in a 2021 episode of the improv comedy courtroom show Cancel Court, Nick Cannon’s Wild N’ Out, and the HBO Max series Pause with Sam Jay.

Last month, Ray celebrated his 32nd birthday with a post on Instagram.

“Pulling up on 32 like…..Lord, I thank you for another lap around this hot a** sun,” his post read,

Many comedians and celebrities alike took to Twitter to share their memories of Ray and expressed their condolences including Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson.

“Rest well, Teddy. The kindest and funniest,” Brunson wrote. “We’re all going to miss you far too much.”

We at EBONY extend our prayers and deepest condolences to the family and friends of Teddy Ray.

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.