Beloved Comedian Teddy Ray Passes Away at 32

Teddy Ray, who was a stand-up comedian and writer on the rise, passed away, reports NBC News. He was 32.

Ray’s passing was confirmed by Comedy Central in a tweet on Friday evening.

“Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer,” the network’s tweet read. “He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community.”

According to the Los Angeles Times, the Riverside County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about a death at a private residence in the desert community of Rancho Mirage around 10:00 a.m. on Friday.

“The cause of death isn’t known,” Sgt. Brandi Swan said, adding that the investigation is being handled by the Riverside County coroner’s office.

Born in Los Angeles on July 30, 1990, Ray rose to prominence on the L.A. comedy scene, where he was a frequent performer at the Improv and the Laugh Factory. He appeared on several internet comedy series on YouTube through All Def Digital.

Ray was a writer and actor on the comedy series How to Be Broke and appeared in six episodes in 2017-2018. He also appeared in a 2021 episode of the improv comedy courtroom show Cancel Court, Nick Cannon’s Wild N’ Out, and the HBO Max series Pause with Sam Jay.

Last month, Ray celebrated his 32nd birthday with a post on Instagram.

“Pulling up on 32 like…..Lord, I thank you for another lap around this hot a** sun,” his post read,

Many comedians and celebrities alike took to Twitter to share their memories of Ray and expressed their condolences including Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson.

“Rest well, Teddy. The kindest and funniest,” Brunson wrote. “We’re all going to miss you far too much.”

We at EBONY extend our prayers and deepest condolences to the family and friends of Teddy Ray.