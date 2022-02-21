‘All American: Homecoming’ Star Cory Hardrict Speaks on the Upcoming Spinoff and the Power of Tough Love

Cory Hardrict is known for his no nonsense roles on screen. As Coach Marcus Turner in the new series All American: Homecoming, he instills his character with a sense of fatherly caring and tough love. EBONY Correspondent Yonathan Ellis chopped it up with the actor on what we can expect of the franchise and how it represents HBCUs, in addition to how Hardrict carries some of his own values into his role. When reflecting on Coach Turner, Hardrict shared that “we are getting back to Black excellence, back to Black fathers who stood for something and instilling integrity into these kids.”

“All American: Homecoming” premieres February 21 at 9pm EST on the CW.