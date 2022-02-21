|Plan for Romance With These 14 Bae-cation Destinations|Social Impact Streetwear Brand Humbl Hustlr Partners With Foot Locker for New Collection|Hidden Black History: 7 African Queens Who Have Made Their Mark|Moving Black Legacy Forward: the Legacy of Black Music|‘All American: Homecoming’ Star Cory Hardrict Speaks on the Upcoming Spinoff and the Power of Tough Love|Fred Segal and Black in Fashion Council Launch The Second Season of Their Zero Design Contest|Brian Flores Joins Pittsburgh Steelers as Defensive Assistant and Linebackers Coach|Ava DuVernay’s Array Ends Deal With Spotify|Jay-Z, Meek Mill and Fanatics Aquire the Sports Clothing Company Mitchell & Ness|Wisconsin Police Violated a Black Man’s Rights in Home Arrest

‘All American: Homecoming’ Star Cory Hardrict Speaks on the Upcoming Spinoff and the Power of Tough Love

Image: courtesy of the subject

Cory Hardrict is known for his no nonsense roles on screen. As Coach Marcus Turner in the new series All American: Homecoming, he instills his character with a sense of fatherly caring and tough love. EBONY Correspondent Yonathan Ellis chopped it up with the actor on what we can expect of the franchise and how it represents HBCUs, in addition to how Hardrict carries some of his own values into his role. When reflecting on Coach Turner, Hardrict shared that “we are getting back to Black excellence, back to Black fathers who stood for something and instilling integrity into these kids.”

“All American: Homecoming” premieres February 21 at 9pm EST on the CW.

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.