|Culture Creators 6th Annual Innovators & Leaders Awards Brunch Celebrates Black Leaders Across the Entertainment Industry|Off-White Teams Up With MLB and New Era on a Capsule Collection|Theophilio Designer Edvin Thompson Shares What Pride Month Means to Him|Malika Andrews Becomes the First Woman to Host the NBA Draft|Meta Unveils New ‘PRIDE Unbound’ Culture Series Experience|Supreme Court Strikes Down Roe vs Wade|What It’s Like to Sail the Turkish Riviera for 7 Days as a Black Traveler|Improve Your Scalp Health With Dermatologist-Approved Tips to Reduce Flakes and Boost Growth|Making Space for LGBTQ+ Love|Babyface Discusses His Illustrious Career and His New Single ‘Keep On Fallin’ Featuring Ella Mai

Culture Creators 6th Annual Innovators & Leaders Awards Brunch Celebrates Black Leaders Across the Entertainment Industry

Usher presenting LA Reid with an award at the Culture Creators annual brunch. Image: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

Without question, culture would not move without the contributions and innovations of Black people. From fashion, to music, to tech, we run this. In celebration of Black people’s accomplishments across culture and in entertainment, empowerment platform Culture Creators held its 6th annual Innovators & Leaders Awards Brunch. Held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in the International Ballroom this past Thursday, the event was hosted Tank and Coco Jones. This exclusive invite-only gala brought together luminaries, movers and shakers from around the entertainment industry.

Head of Strategic Partnerships at ICM Partners and Culture Creators founder Joi Brown stated, “Our honorees share in our collective experience that is sometimes met with doubt, frustration, and unnecessary complication. Yet, we march on as a collective village that continues to produce excellence because experience has taught us that we don’t get to quit. I didn’t know what Culture Creators was to become when I started, but I’m clear on where we’re headed.”

At this year’s award ceremony, a catalogue of well-respected names were honored with awards. Singer Usher presented his mentor and industry veteran  L.A. Reid with the Icon Award and actress Yvette Nicole Brown presented Robin Thede with the Innovator of the Year Award. Culture Creators also added three new awards this year: Community Advocate, Blog of the Year and HBCU Rising Culture Creator. Media personality Kenny Burns, Harlem Fashion Row’s Brandice Daniel, actor Kendrick Sampson and Slutty Vegan’s Pinky Cole were also recipients of award at the brunch event.

Amber Riley and host Coco Jones gave stellar performances that both moved and inspired the attendees.

Here are a few highlights from the evening:

Robin Thede and Yvette Nicole Brown attends the Culture Creators Awards Brunch. Image: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images
Honoree Kendrick Sampson attends the Culture Creators Awards Brunch. Image: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images
Culture Creators Founder Joi Brown attends the Culture Creators Awards Brunch. Image: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images
Coco Jones performs at the Culture Creators Awards Brunch. Image: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images
Publicist Yvette Noel-Schure attends the Culture Creators Awards Brunch. Image: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images
Jacquees attends the Culture Creators Awards Brunch. Image: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images
Recording Academy Co-President Valeisha Butterfield Jones attends the Culture Creators Awards Brunch. Image: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images
Usher presents L.A. Reid with the Icon Honoree Award during the Culture Creators Awards Brunch. Image: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.