Culture Creators 6th Annual Innovators & Leaders Awards Brunch Celebrates Black Leaders Across the Entertainment Industry

Without question, culture would not move without the contributions and innovations of Black people. From fashion, to music, to tech, we run this. In celebration of Black people’s accomplishments across culture and in entertainment, empowerment platform Culture Creators held its 6th annual Innovators & Leaders Awards Brunch. Held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in the International Ballroom this past Thursday, the event was hosted Tank and Coco Jones. This exclusive invite-only gala brought together luminaries, movers and shakers from around the entertainment industry.

Head of Strategic Partnerships at ICM Partners and Culture Creators founder Joi Brown stated, “Our honorees share in our collective experience that is sometimes met with doubt, frustration, and unnecessary complication. Yet, we march on as a collective village that continues to produce excellence because experience has taught us that we don’t get to quit. I didn’t know what Culture Creators was to become when I started, but I’m clear on where we’re headed.”

At this year’s award ceremony, a catalogue of well-respected names were honored with awards. Singer Usher presented his mentor and industry veteran L.A. Reid with the Icon Award and actress Yvette Nicole Brown presented Robin Thede with the Innovator of the Year Award. Culture Creators also added three new awards this year: Community Advocate, Blog of the Year and HBCU Rising Culture Creator. Media personality Kenny Burns, Harlem Fashion Row’s Brandice Daniel, actor Kendrick Sampson and Slutty Vegan’s Pinky Cole were also recipients of award at the brunch event.

Amber Riley and host Coco Jones gave stellar performances that both moved and inspired the attendees.

Here are a few highlights from the evening:

Robin Thede and Yvette Nicole Brown attends the Culture Creators Awards Brunch. Image: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Honoree Kendrick Sampson attends the Culture Creators Awards Brunch. Image: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Culture Creators Founder Joi Brown attends the Culture Creators Awards Brunch. Image: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Coco Jones performs at the Culture Creators Awards Brunch. Image: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Publicist Yvette Noel-Schure attends the Culture Creators Awards Brunch. Image: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Jacquees attends the Culture Creators Awards Brunch. Image: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Recording Academy Co-President Valeisha Butterfield Jones attends the Culture Creators Awards Brunch. Image: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images