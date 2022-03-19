Dancehall Artist Spice Talks Her Journey to Greatness, Her Hot New Drop and the Grammy Awards

Prior to becoming a Love and Hip Hop fan favorite, Dancehall recording artist Spice was grinding and working toward making her dreams come true. Now, as a Grammy-nominated artist, she embodies a personal mantra of “from homeless to greatness” and is setting the world ablaze with her talent.

The “So Mi Like It” international superstar sat down with EBONY correspondent Jenn Rodriguez and gave her the flavor on what it took for her to get to where she is. She also dropped tea on her upcoming music, what it’s like working with her fellow Jamaican countryman Shaggy and the viral moments only she could curate.