Daniel Kaluuya Collabs on a Fashion Collection Inspired by Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’

Daniel-kulaaya-71422
Image: Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images.
Just before the official release of Jordan Peele’s Nope, Academy Award-winner Daniel Kaluuya has collaborated with designer Jide Osifeso for a limited edition capsule featuring clothing inspired by the film, reports Complex.

The merch features an array of T-shirts and hoodie designs and for each purchase, a donation from Universal Pictures will be made to the Compton Cowboys’ Compton Jr. Equestrians program. In preparation for the film, Kaluuya trained with the Compton Cowboys.

“There’s an evocative, understated power to Jide’s work that I’ve always admired,” Kaluuya said in a press release. “His designs are distinct, intimate, and of impeccable quality. Above all, his clothing is always where we are, creating a bridge between the timely and the timeless. He was the perfect artist to create this limited-edition capsule for Nope and we are blessed to have the opportunity to share with the world.”

Set to be released on July 22, 2022, Nope, which also stars Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun, tells the story of a sister and brother who try to capture evidence of a UFO in the sky that has caused mysterious occurrences events in their hometown.

To check out more of the styles from the capsule, visit nope.movie/merch

