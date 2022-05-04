Dave Chappelle Attacked by Armed Man During Performance at Hollywood Bowl

Dave Chappelle was attacked and tackled by a man armed with a replica gun on stage while performing during the Netflix is a Joke Festival at the Hollywood Bowl Tuesday night, NBC Los Angeles reports.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the attack on Wednesday, noting the weapon the assailant was carrying can eject a knife blade “when you discharge it correctly.” It’s unknown if the man attempted to use the weapon on Chappelle.

Numerous videos surfaced online showing the suspect climbing onto the front of the Hollywood Bowl stage and rushing towards Chappelle, causing the comedian to fall to the ground. The man was quickly apprehended by security.

Brianna Sacks, a reporter for Buzzfeed who was in attendance, tweeted that the attack happened near the end of Chappelle’s set, and the man “got his a*s kicked” by security. Interestingly, she added that right before the incident took place, Chappelle said he needed the hire more security due to the controversy over his trans jokes.

Just came out of the Hollywood Bowl where a man charged and tackled Dave Chapelle on stage and got his ass kicked by at least 10 people.



LAPD and LAFD are now loading him into an ambulance pic.twitter.com/7SXPe9e8az — Brianna Sacks (@bri_sacks) May 4, 2022

According to the report, the assailant was detained by the venue’s security team and later taken to the hospital with “superficial injuries,” the LAPD said.

One video posted online of the alleged attacker shows the unidentified man on a stretcher with his elbow bent in the opposite direction.

Someone attacked Dave Chappelle at his show and his security team left that man looking like Mojo JoJo. pic.twitter.com/pna2642x7G — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) May 4, 2022

After the incident, Chris Rock, who also performed at the festival, made light of the situation by alluding to his infamous incident at the Oscars last March saying, “Was that Will Smith?”

Dave Chapelle was rushed & attacked on stage by a man at the Hollywood Bowl. Chapelle tussled w/ the man, who ran behind the screen on stage & was surrounded by security. Chris Rock, who performed earlier, came on stage w/ him & joked: “Was that Will Smith?” #netflixisajokefest — Stephanie Wash (@WashNews) May 4, 2022

During the video of the curtain call, Chappelle spoke more about the incident and then called Jamie Foxx to the stage.

“Whenever you’re in trouble, Jamie Foxx will show up in a sheriff’s hat,” Chappelle said.

Here is a video of the aftermath. #DaveChappelle handled this like a champ! #HollywoodBowl pic.twitter.com/0xaBpWsbrT — E5QUIRE (@e5quire) May 4, 2022

“Ni**a, I thought that was part of the show, I didn’t know what the f**k…” Foxx jokes in response.

Chappelle added, “I grabbed the back of that ni**a’s head. His hair was spongy, absorbent.”

Foxx then paid tribute to Chappelle in front of the cheering audience.

“Listen, I just want to say, this man is an absolute genius. We’ve got to make sure we protect him at all times,” said Foxx.

According to a website for the show, cell phones were prohibited and required to be checked in Yondr pouches as is the custom of Chappelle performances to create a phone-free experience.

It’s unclear how some attendees were able to record the altercation.