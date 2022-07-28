|‘DC League of Super-Pets’ Stars Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Kevin Hart Play ‘Most Likely To’|Tanya Kersey, Founder of Hollywood Black Film Festival, Passes Away at 61|The 6th Individual Wrongfully Accused in Central Park Jogger Case Exonerated, Social Media Influencer Faces Scrutiny for Controversial ‘Pink Sauce,’ and More|Usher to Executive Produce New Series About the Beginnings of the Jazz Age|OVO Rapper Drake Launches NOCTA Basketball Gear in Partnership With Nike to Hype Up Your Game|Keke Palmer’s Resumé Is ‘Incomparable’|5 Historical Trips Every African American Should Take|Whoopi Goldberg Discusses New Movie ‘Luck’|Muhammad Ali’s Iconic WBC ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ Belt Sold for $6.18 Million at Auction|Life Coach Mariko Bennett Gives Tips on How You Can Beat the Mid-Year Slump Through Manifestation

‘DC League of Super-Pets’ Stars Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Kevin Hart Play ‘Most Likely To’

From left: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Kevin Hart at the premiere of "DC League of Super-Pets." Image: Kevin Winter/Getty Images..
 Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Kevin Hart are starring in DC League of Super Pets which premieres in theaters tomorrow on July 29th.

According to the film’s synopsis, the 3-D animated film is based on the DC Comics superhero team Legion of Super-Pets and follows the adventures of Superman’s labrador, Krypto (Johnson), and a Batman’s boxer, Ace the Bat-Hound (Hart).

When Lex Luthor captures the Justice League, Krypto loses his power and then forms a team of shelter pets who were given superpowers so that they can save Superman and his friends. The Super Pets team includes the indestructible Ace; a pig named PB, who has the ability to enlarge herself to giant-size; and a a turtle named Merton McSnurtle who moves at super-fast speed, and Chip, a squirrel who gains electric powers.

In an exclusive clip, Johnson, Hart, along with Natasha Lyonne who voices the turtle Merton McSnurtle play a game of  “Most Likely To,”  in which they answer a series of questions and offer some funny responses about working on the film and how they take care of their own pets.

Check out the clip below:

