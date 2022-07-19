|NBA to Provide Former ABA Players With ‘Recognition Payments’|Chef Lisa Brooks Launches A Monthly, Multi-Course Dining Experience Lead By Female Chefs|LeBron James Announces Multi-Year, Purpose-Driven Partnership With LIFEWTR|The Promise of Progress for Diversity in Pro Sports Leadership Isn’t Enough|Wanda Durant Leads Initiative to Empower and Educate Those Living with Graves’ Disease|Sesame Place Called Out for Racist Interaction by One of Its Characters|Baseball Hall of Famer Willie Mays Aikens Biopic ‘The Royal’ is Changing the Way We See Social Justice, Sports and Second Chances|Deion Sanders Donates Half His Coaching Salary to New Jackson State Football Facility|Kodak Black Arrested in Florida on Drug Charges|Comedian Craig Robinson Evacuated From Comedy Club After Gunman Opens Fire

Deion Sanders Donates Half His Coaching Salary to New Jackson State Football Facility

Deion Sanders
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

Hall-of-Famer Deion Sanders announced that he will donate half of his salary as head football coach at Jackson State University to help complete the construction of its football facility, reports Sports Illustrated.

Coach Prime said he wanted to commit half of his salary to make sure the facility is ready a month before the season. The target date for completion is Aug. 4.

Sanders, who signed a four-year deal worth $300,000 per year in 2020, confirmed his generous donation as only he could.

“I’ll put more than that on it to get this done for these kids,” Sanders said about his pledge. “I’ll put half on it to get this done. If you don’t believe me, check me. I will send you the receipts.”

Since coming to JSU, Sanders has injected new life into the storied HBCU. The school became the first HBCU to have a televised spring game on ESPN and he’s recruited the 18 highest-ranked recruits in the school’s history in just three years. 

His son Shedeur Sanders, who is the starting quarterback for the Tigers, became the first HBCU player to win the Jerry Rice Award and also was the first HBCU athlete to sign an endorsement deal with Gatorade. 

Jackson State will open the season against Florida A&M on Sept. 4 in Miami.

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.