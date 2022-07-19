Deion Sanders Donates Half His Coaching Salary to New Jackson State Football Facility

Hall-of-Famer Deion Sanders announced that he will donate half of his salary as head football coach at Jackson State University to help complete the construction of its football facility, reports Sports Illustrated.

Coach Prime said he wanted to commit half of his salary to make sure the facility is ready a month before the season. The target date for completion is Aug. 4.

Sanders, who signed a four-year deal worth $300,000 per year in 2020, confirmed his generous donation as only he could.

“I’ll put more than that on it to get this done for these kids,” Sanders said about his pledge. “I’ll put half on it to get this done. If you don’t believe me, check me. I will send you the receipts.”

Since coming to JSU, Sanders has injected new life into the storied HBCU. The school became the first HBCU to have a televised spring game on ESPN and he’s recruited the 18 highest-ranked recruits in the school’s history in just three years.

His son Shedeur Sanders, who is the starting quarterback for the Tigers, became the first HBCU player to win the Jerry Rice Award and also was the first HBCU athlete to sign an endorsement deal with Gatorade.

Jackson State will open the season against Florida A&M on Sept. 4 in Miami.