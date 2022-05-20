Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr. Arrested for Grand Theft of Luxury Watch

Demetrius Flenory Jr., also known as Lil Meech, was recently arrested for allegedly stealing a $250,000 Richard Mille watch, TMZ reports.

According to the report, the authorities claim that Flenory Jr. bought a Richard Mille watch at Miami’s Haimov Jewelers using his $80,000 platinum Rolex as down payment. Allegedly, he failed to pay the remaining $200K balance and never returned the watch.

Also, the police accuse him of trying to trade the watch for a different Richard Mille watch at a different store.

Flenory Jr.’s charge of grand theft was compounded when he was also charged with fraud stemming from an unspecified incident back in March,

“So we wrote up a warrant,” said Miami Police Spokesman Michael Vega. Eventually, the warrant was served and Lil Meech turned himself in at the Turner Guilford Knight correctional center.

He was released on bond later the same day.

Flenory Jr., made a name for himself when he was cast in the 50 Cent produced drama BMF, which chronicles the exploits of his father Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory during the 1980s.

Season 2 of BMF is scheduled to begin filming in Atlanta.