|The Best Men’s Face Washes That Work With Every Skin Type|Angela Yee Wants to Get You Financially Straight With Her YouTube Series ‘The Come Up’|Editor’s Pick: Shop This Line of Disposable Travel Essentials|Critical Conversations on Black Maternal Health Underscores the Importance of Improving Health Outcomes|Watch: Junie Shumpert Interviews Parents Teyana and Iman|‘They Call Me Magic’ Explores the Spellbinding Journey of Earvin Johnson|Black Investor Survey Shows Market Increase in Young Black Investors|These Black-Owned, Sustainable Ceramics Brands Are Worth Splurging On|Buttah Skin Founder Dorion Renaud Shares 10 Keys to Retail Success|Even With Its Series Finale, ‘Black-ish’ Puts Black People and Black Joy First

Devon Franklin Highlights Leading Ladies in His Life for His Audible Original ‘It Takes A Woman’

Image: courtesy of Audible
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

We’ve all heard the saying “behind every great man is a great woman.” In DeVon Franklin‘s case, he’s had a tribe of women who’ve contributed to his upbringing and have been significant source of support throughout his journey.

Paying further tribute to these ladies, Franklin has joined forces with Audible to release an original series called It Takes a Woman, which offers listeners an intimate and emotional journey of tragedy, triumph and healing. Through this candid introduction to these women, Franklin allows us to take in the greatness of the women who raised him and his brothers after their father’s death. Affectionately referred to as his “village of love,” DeVon’s mother Paulette, and his five living great-aunts—Aunt Nuna, Aunt, Ida, Aunt Enis, Aunt Sondra and Aunt Donna—recount their collective experiences raising young Black boys into men.

Through this in-depth conversation, they discuss a wide range of topics such as marriage, death, divorce and even regret. In a fashion only a Black woman can deliver, the village of love also provides “colorfully frank” insight into dating, sex, and money while delving into taboo and sometimes painful truths buried deep within these topics. Through the series, audiences can be reminded of the strength found within an unbreakable family bond.

Get familiar with DeVon’s village of love in an exclusive clip below:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.