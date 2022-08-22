|The Current Project Organization to Host Empowerment Summit for Black Single Mothers in Atlanta|Dwyane Wade Files Petition to Legally Change Trans Daughter Zaya’s Gender And Name|Diddy and Jermaine Dupri to Face Off In a Hit-for-Hit ‘Non-Verzuz’ Music Battle|Three Arkansas Officers Suspended After Violent Encounter With Suspect Goes Viral|Venus Williams’ Nutrition Brand ‘Happy Viking’ Raises $2M in Investments From Other Top Athletes|Dr. Dre Reveals His Near-Death Experience Following a Brain Aneurysm|Fat Joe to Star in Solo Stand-Up Show Based on His Upcoming Memoir|Meet Gabrielle Reyes, ‘The Singing Chef’ Making Veganism Fun With Sing-a-Long Cooking Classes|Texas School District Removes ‘The Bluest Eye’ and All Versions of the Bible From Its Classrooms and Libraries|‘Real Housewives of Dubai’ Star Chanel Ayan Reveals That She Is a Female Genital Mutilation Survivor

ATLANTA, GA - MAY 01: Sean "Diddy" Combs and Jermaine Dupri attend XS Lounge on May 1, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage).
After much speculation that they would face off last year, super producers Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Jermaine Dupri have finally agreed to participate in a “non-Verzuz” hit-for-hit battle, reports Complex.

During an Instagram live hosted by Diddy, Dupri joined and the moguls officially announced the event, which will take place in Atlanta in the near future. 

“Since we ain’t f**king with Verzuz no more since they’re fucking around with our boys, we don’t need to be going against each other,” Diddy said. “Let’s come together and do that Bad Boy, So So Def in Atlanta. It ain’t no Verzuz, it’s just hit for hit.”

Dupri, who was accompanied by songwriter Bryan-Michael Cox replied, “Let’s do it.”

The announcement comes after the creators of Verzuz, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, filed a $28 million lawsuit against Triller last week. The suit alleges that Triller acquired the Verzuz series in January 2021 and failed to pay the two producers the full amount they were owed. The company has denied any wrongdoing and is planning a countersuit.

Due to the lawsuit, Diddy pledged to boycott Triller until they properly compensate Swizz Beatz and Timbaland.

“Earlier today when we were having a conversation…when me and JD were talking about Verzuz, I mistakenly said Verzuz instead of Triller,” Diddy said in a now-deleted, follow-up video. “So to clarify it: We’re not f**king with Triller until they take care of Timb and Swizz.”

