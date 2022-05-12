|Playwright Dominique Morisseau on Her Multiple Tony Nominations for ‘Skeleton Crew’|Florida Judge Blocks Governor Ron DeSantis’ Redistricting Plan|The Co-Founders of The Black Hair Experience are Changing the Face of Experiential Museums|Gucci and Adidas Are Teaming Up on a New Collection|5 Spring Leather Jackets to Channel Your Inner Rihanna|Naomi Osaka Is Launching Her Own Sports Agency|Bob Lanier, NBA Hall of Famer Center, Passes Away at 73|Historic Alabama Church of ‘Bloody Sunday’ Listed on Endangered Places List|Former Black Panther Sundiata Acoli Is Finally Out on Parole After Serving 49 Years in Jail|Mercedes and Will.I.Am Collab on Futuristic Sports Car to Support STEM Students

Diddy Launches New R&B Label in Partnership With Motown Records

Image: Paras Griffin/Getty Images.
Sean “Diddy” Combs is back in the music game after announcing the launch of a new R&B label called Love Records in partnership with Motown Records, Variety reports.

According to the announcement, the new label “will be dedicated to R&B music and will release singles and collaborative projects from a collective of world-class artists, producers, and songwriters.”

Diddy is slated to drop an album this summer as the first release of the label.

“Music has always been my first love, Love Records is the next chapter;[ it ] is about getting back to the love and making the best music of my life,” Diddy said in a statement. “For the label, I’m focused on creating timeless R&B music with the next generation of artists and producers. Motown is the perfect partner for my album and I’m excited to add to its legacy.”

Ethiopia Habtemariam, Motown CEO and chairwoman stated, “This is a major moment for Motown, as Diddy is one of this century’s most important voices in music and culture. To be a part of his next evolution and album is nothing short of monumental.”

In 2016, Diddy announced his retirement from music telling Cigar Aficionado magazine that his No Way Out 2 album would be his last.

“I want to stop at a great place,” he said at the time. “And a final album is a great place to stop. I want to take a victory lap, to do a world tour and really enjoy it one last time. And then I want to do different things and have different experiences.”

In addition to the new label, the Bad Boy Entertainment founder has been tapped to host and executive produce Sunday’s 2022 Billboard Music Awards .

“This will be unlike any awards show,” he said. “I’m bringing the love and setting the frequency at an all-time high.”

