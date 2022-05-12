Diddy Launches New R&B Label in Partnership With Motown Records

Sean “Diddy” Combs is back in the music game after announcing the launch of a new R&B label called Love Records in partnership with Motown Records, Variety reports.

According to the announcement, the new label “will be dedicated to R&B music and will release singles and collaborative projects from a collective of world-class artists, producers, and songwriters.”

Diddy is slated to drop an album this summer as the first release of the label.

“Music has always been my first love, Love Records is the next chapter;[ it ] is about getting back to the love and making the best music of my life,” Diddy said in a statement. “For the label, I’m focused on creating timeless R&B music with the next generation of artists and producers. Motown is the perfect partner for my album and I’m excited to add to its legacy.”

Ethiopia Habtemariam, Motown CEO and chairwoman stated, “This is a major moment for Motown, as Diddy is one of this century’s most important voices in music and culture. To be a part of his next evolution and album is nothing short of monumental.”

In 2016, Diddy announced his retirement from music telling Cigar Aficionado magazine that his No Way Out 2 album would be his last.

“I want to stop at a great place,” he said at the time. “And a final album is a great place to stop. I want to take a victory lap, to do a world tour and really enjoy it one last time. And then I want to do different things and have different experiences.”

In addition to the new label, the Bad Boy Entertainment founder has been tapped to host and executive produce Sunday’s 2022 Billboard Music Awards .

“This will be unlike any awards show,” he said. “I’m bringing the love and setting the frequency at an all-time high.”