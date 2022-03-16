|Director Steve McQueen Receives Royal Knighthood|Ralph Lauren, Spelman and Morehouse Come Together on a New Collection|Woman of the Day: Soccer Star Trinity Rodman Debuts an Inspiring Children’s Book ‘Wake Up and Kick It’|From the Classroom to the Boardroom: This Is What Hair Discrimination Looks and Sounds Like|The Fight Within the Fight for Brittney Griner’s Freedom|Black-Owned Pharmacy Reopens as Public Museum|Olympian Gabby Thomas Talks Future in Healthcare|Real Estate Developers Plan to Erect New York City’s First Skyscraper Built by a Majority Black Team|The Grill Masters Behind Smokey John’s Bar-B-Que Restaurant Share A Savory At-Home Recipe|Inside the Issue with Editor-in-Chief Marielle Bobo

Director Steve McQueen Receives Royal Knighthood

Image: Steve Jennings/WireImage.

Academy Award-winning director Steve McQueen has received the royal knighthood, Variety reports. From now on, throughout the U.K. and beyond, he will be known as Sir Steve McQueen.

McQueen was invested with the knighthood on Tuesday at Windsor Castle. Because Queen Elizabeth II is physically ailing, her daughter Princess Anne filled in for her during the ceremony, tapping McQueen on both shoulders with a ceremonial sword. At the event, the director was accompanied by his mother Mary.

In 2013, McQueen earned a Best Picture Oscar for producing 12 Years a Slave and garnered critical acclaim for directing the ensemble crime thriller Widows in 2018, which starred Viola Davis.

He released his most ambitious project to date, Small Axe, a five-part film series at the end of 2020, which chronicled the lives of West Indian immigrants in London from the 1960s to the 1980s.

Currently, McQueen is working on his next feature film titled Blitz. 

Blitz is the one we’re working on, which we hopefully start sometime in the autumn,” he told Princess Anne during the ceremony. “It’s about London, starting in 1940, this is what we’re attempting to do and we’ll see how it pans out.”

