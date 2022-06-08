Dominique Jackson on Her New Show ‘The Book of Queer’

Pride Month is a time to center the magnificent accomplishments and existences of those within the queer community. Unfortunately, there are still entities that seek to invalidate the lives of those who identify as LGBTQ+.

Actress Dominique Jackson sat down with EBONY Correspondent Jenn Rodriguez to discuss her #EBONYPride, the importance of queer visibility and her show The Book of Queer, airing on Discovery+, which highlights hidden truths about some of history’s most influential figures and uncovers their varying identities that time has forgotten.

” I don’t think that some people realize—especially when I’m talking to folks who are still dealing with transphobia, homophobia, and not realizing that I have a place— that yes, I am Black too, and West Indian and an immigrant. The same traditions you may have, I have; however, my open-mindedness and my ability to see truth and live in truth led me to say ‘hey, I’m here,'” shares Jackson.

To watch the full interview, check out the video below: