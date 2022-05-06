‘Doubling Down With the Derricos’ Karen Derrico Spills on Her Mother’s Day Treat

Each year, Mother’s Day affords us a moment to reflect upon the dynamic mamas who are doing their thing to raise bright young minds in this world. No matter how they are birthed or how many children are had, the role of a mother is integral and unbreakable. However, it is important that moms also find time to care for themselves while nurturing those under their watch.

Doubling Down With the Derricos supermom Karen Derrico—whose a mama to 15, including a set of quintuplets—chatted with EBONY correspondent Jenn Rodriguez about her large brood, the importance of self-care as a mother and the special Mother’s Day treat that she’s gifting herself.

To watch the full interview, check out the video below: