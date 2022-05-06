|‘Doubling Down With the Derricos’ Karen Derrico Spills on Her Mother’s Day Treat|Mother’s Day Gift Guide: Relaxing Self-Care Essentials To Make Mom Feel Her Best|Cop This Look: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s D.M.B. Music Video Style|No Felony Charges for Isaiah Lee, Chappelle Doesn’t Want the Attack Incident to Overshadow His Record-Breaking Comedy Set|Controversial YouTube Influencer and Relationship Expert Kevin Samuels Has Passed Away|Black Mama Magic: TV Movies Where Black Motherhood Shines|Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Are Reportedly Not Engaged, Despite Speculation After Music Video|Karine Jean-Pierre Becomes the First Black White House Press Secretary|Study Finds That Black Farmers Lost Approximately $326 Billion Worth of Land in the 20th Century|Chef Hawa Hassan Shares Two Flavorful Recipes Inspired by Traditional African Cuisine

‘Doubling Down With the Derricos’ Karen Derrico Spills on Her Mother’s Day Treat

Image: Courtesy of TLC/Discovery
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

Each year, Mother’s Day affords us a moment to reflect upon the dynamic mamas who are doing their thing to raise bright young minds in this world. No matter how they are birthed or how many children are had, the role of a mother is integral and unbreakable. However, it is important that moms also find time to care for themselves while nurturing those under their watch.

Doubling Down With the Derricos supermom Karen Derrico—whose a mama to 15, including a set of quintuplets—chatted with EBONY correspondent Jenn Rodriguez about her large brood, the importance of self-care as a mother and the special Mother’s Day treat that she’s gifting herself.

To watch the full interview, check out the video below:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.