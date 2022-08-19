Dwyane Wade and LeBron James Set to Executive Produce ‘The Redeem Team’ Documentary

The 2008 USA Men’s Basketball team, also known as The Redeem Team, we’ll be the center of a new documentary with Hall of Famer Dwayne Wade and four-time NBA champion LeBron James signed on as executive producers.

Directed by Jon Weinbach, The Redeem Team tells the story of the US Olympic Men’s Basketball Team’s quest for gold at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games. It takes place following the previous team’s disappointing performance four years earlier in Athens. The documentary offers a fascinating portrait of team building and features insightful interviews with athletes and coaches from Wade and James to Mike “Coach K” Krzyzewski, who reflect on how The Redeem Team “set a new standard for American basketball.”

After suffering stunning defeats and taking home Bronze medals during the 2004 Summer Olympics and the 2006 FIBA World Championship, Team USA recalibrated its program to get back to basketball dominance. Nicknamed the “Redeem Team”, which is a play on the name of the legendary 1992 “Dream Team,” some of the best players in the NBA committed themselves to winning the Olympic Gold. Along with Wade and James, other players on the squad included Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul, Dwight Howard, Chris Bosh, and the late Kobe Bryant was selected to be the team captain.

In a statement, Wade expressed his excitement about the release of the doc.

“In 2008, I played with heroes of mine, all stars, friends, and future teammates,” Wade said. “Outside of winning and showing the world that we were still the most dominant, our other big challenge was changing the perception of what everyone thought about the NBA and USA Basketball! I’m excited for everyone to get an opportunity to go behind the scenes and see all the work that went into this iconic team — The Redeem Team!”

Mark Parkman, GM Olympic Channel Services adds, The Redeem Team represents the very best of what the Olympics are all about. This film will bring viewers directly inside that team and the Olympic Games Beijing 2008 by showcasing the personality and dynamics of a special group of superstars who came together as one to reclaim basketball supremacy on the biggest stage in sports.”

The Redeem Team releases globally on Netflix on October 7, 2022.