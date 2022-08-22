Dwyane Wade Files Petition to Legally Change Trans Daughter Zaya’s Gender And Name

NBA legend Dwayne Wade has filed to legally change his trans daughter Zaya’s name and gender reports Page Six.

Wade petitioned the Los Angeles Superior Court for his daughter’s name to be changed from Zion Malachi Airamis Wade to Zaya Malachi Airamis Wade, according to court documents. She will now be identified as female in all legal documents moving forward.

The three-time NBA champion notified the court that he has “full authority” to file the petition without the consent of Siohvaughn Funches, Zaya’s mother but the documents state that “as a courtesy,” his ex-wife “received notice.”

Wade along with his wife Gabrielle Union have been outspoken supporters of Zaya’s gender identity. “First of all, me and my wife, Gabrielle Union, we are proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ+ community, and we’re proud allies as well,” Wade stated on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “We take our roles and our responsibilities as parents very seriously.”

Appearing on Good Morning America, he openly shared his daughter’s journey noting that Zaya was transgender nine years after she went public.

“She’s known since she was 3 years old,” he told “GMA” anchor Robin Roberts back in February 2020. “Along this way, we’ve asked questions and we’ve learned. But she’s known.”