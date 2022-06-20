|Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Stole the Show During Milan Men’s Fashion Week|EBONY Celebrates Juneteenth With a Dynamic Celebration for the Culture|Indulge in These Black-Owned Ice Cream Brands Available to Shop Nationwide|I Spent 72 Hours in Beverly Hills With Louis Vuitton for the Brand’s New Fragrance Launch|Boston City Council Apologizes for its Role in Slavery|The Black Traveler’s Guide to Navigating South Africa|Model Alton Mason Discusses His Pivotal Turn as Little Richard in ‘Elvis’|Nas-Directed ‘Supreme Team’ Docuseries Set to Premiere on Showtime|Francia Márquez Is Colombia’s First Black Vice President|America’s Father of Juneteenth and the Start of the March Towards a National Holiday

EBONY Celebrates Juneteenth With a Dynamic Celebration for the Culture

ebony-juneteenth-celebration
From left: Actor Skyh Black, actress/singer Serayah McNeill, actor Timon Kyle Durrett and EBONY's Head of Marketing Kera McCain at EBONY's Juneteenth Celebration at Atlanta's The Gathering Spot. Image: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for EBONY.
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

In order to “Move Black Forward,” we must be able to honor and commemorate our past. This past weekend, EBONY Media did just that with a celebration of Black joy and Black life. In the spirit of Juneteenth, EBONY turned Atlanta up with splendid camaraderie and festivities curated to highlight the unsung holiday.

Held at Atlanta’s outpost of The Gathering Spot, the event which was sponsored by Coke Studio, McDonald’s, P&G: Widen The Screen, My Black is Beautiful and Bevel, had Atlanta’s beau monde and members of Black Hollywood enjoying music, spoken word and an exclusive performance from Wale. 

“With Juneteenth recognized as a national holiday, it only makes sense for EBONY to take our celebration to a new level,” said EBONY CEO Michele Ghee. “Now is the time for action, and in celebrating this day of our ancestors’ freedom, we hope this is the first of many EBONY Juneteenth celebrations that will inspire and educate our community, elevate the Black American experience and evoke a sense of pride in the contributions and impact that our culture makes to the global community.”

“EBONY has long been a pillar of the Black community, and I am proud to join them in elevating the Juneteenth experience with this special Atlanta event,” said Wale, the celebrity headliner of the evening’s festivities. “My hope is that together we can inspire the world while showcasing our appreciation of our past and the celebration of our future.”

Here are some of the best moments from #EBONYJuneteenth:

Actress/singer Serayah at EBONY’s Juneteenth Celebration at The Gathering Spot. Image: Paras Griffin for EBONY.
Wale performs onstage during EBONY’s Juneteenth Celebration at The Gathering Spot. Image: Paras Griffin for EBONY.
Actor Mahdi Cocci at EBONY’s Juneteenth Celebration at The Gathering Spot. Image: Paras Griffin for EBONY.
Derrian “Phreshy” Perry at EBONY’s Juneteenth Celebration at The Gathering Spot. Image: Paras Griffin for EBONY.
Actor Timon Kyle Durrett at EBONY’s Juneteenth Celebration at The Gathering Spot. Image: Paras Griffin for EBONY.
 Spoken Word Artist Mario Reyes performs at EBONY’s Juneteenth event. Image: Paras Griffin for EBONY.
Recording artist JKing at EBONY’s Juneteenth Celebration at The Gathering Spot. Image: Paras Griffin for EBONY.
Radio/TV personality Gary With Da Tea at EBONY’s Juneteenth Celebration at The Gathering Spot. Image: Paras Griffin for EBONY.
Daylon A. Goff, President of JET, speaks onstage during the EBONY’s Juneteenth Celebration at The Gathering Spot. Image:Paras Griffin for EBONY.
Guests at EBONY’s Juneteenth Celebration at The Gathering Spot. Image: Paras Griffin for EBONY.
Dancing and libations at EBONY’s Juneteenth Celebration at The Gathering Spot. Image: Paras Griffin for EBONY.
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.