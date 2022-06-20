EBONY Celebrates Juneteenth With a Dynamic Celebration for the Culture

In order to “Move Black Forward,” we must be able to honor and commemorate our past. This past weekend, EBONY Media did just that with a celebration of Black joy and Black life. In the spirit of Juneteenth, EBONY turned Atlanta up with splendid camaraderie and festivities curated to highlight the unsung holiday.

Held at Atlanta’s outpost of The Gathering Spot, the event which was sponsored by Coke Studio, McDonald’s, P&G: Widen The Screen, My Black is Beautiful and Bevel, had Atlanta’s beau monde and members of Black Hollywood enjoying music, spoken word and an exclusive performance from Wale.

“With Juneteenth recognized as a national holiday, it only makes sense for EBONY to take our celebration to a new level,” said EBONY CEO Michele Ghee. “Now is the time for action, and in celebrating this day of our ancestors’ freedom, we hope this is the first of many EBONY Juneteenth celebrations that will inspire and educate our community, elevate the Black American experience and evoke a sense of pride in the contributions and impact that our culture makes to the global community.”

“EBONY has long been a pillar of the Black community, and I am proud to join them in elevating the Juneteenth experience with this special Atlanta event,” said Wale, the celebrity headliner of the evening’s festivities. “My hope is that together we can inspire the world while showcasing our appreciation of our past and the celebration of our future.”

Here are some of the best moments from #EBONYJuneteenth:

Actress/singer Serayah at EBONY’s Juneteenth Celebration at The Gathering Spot. Image: Paras Griffin for EBONY.

Wale performs onstage during EBONY’s Juneteenth Celebration at The Gathering Spot. Image: Paras Griffin for EBONY.

Actor Mahdi Cocci at EBONY’s Juneteenth Celebration at The Gathering Spot. Image: Paras Griffin for EBONY.

Derrian “Phreshy” Perry at EBONY’s Juneteenth Celebration at The Gathering Spot. Image: Paras Griffin for EBONY.

Actor Timon Kyle Durrett at EBONY’s Juneteenth Celebration at The Gathering Spot. Image: Paras Griffin for EBONY.

Spoken Word Artist Mario Reyes performs at EBONY’s Juneteenth event. Image: Paras Griffin for EBONY.

Recording artist JKing at EBONY’s Juneteenth Celebration at The Gathering Spot. Image: Paras Griffin for EBONY.

Radio/TV personality Gary With Da Tea at EBONY’s Juneteenth Celebration at The Gathering Spot. Image: Paras Griffin for EBONY.

Daylon A. Goff, President of JET, speaks onstage during the EBONY’s Juneteenth Celebration at The Gathering Spot. Image:Paras Griffin for EBONY.

Guests at EBONY’s Juneteenth Celebration at The Gathering Spot. Image: Paras Griffin for EBONY.