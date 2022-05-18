EBONY Partners With A&E to Celebrate the Premieres of New Series ‘Biography: Bobby Brown’ and ‘Origins of Hip Hop’

Yesterday evening, EBONY partnered with A&E Networks for a panel discussion that celebrated the premieres of their newest series Biography: Bobby Brown and Origins of Hip Hop, which will be aired on Memorial Day, May 30th, 2022.

Taken place at The Times Center in New York, the event included an exclusive screening followed by an engaging discussion hosted by media personality Angie Martinez. After this event, attendees were invited to a reception featuring a set from DJ Whutever.

Bobby Brown is a musical icon who has influenced the culture of music for over three decades. Biography: Bobby Brown is a two-night show that details Brown’s life from growing up in Roxbury, Massachusetts through his rise to fame. In the docu-series, fans are granted an intimate view into the deep pockets of grief, loss, substance abuse he has experienced as well as his beautiful life today as a father and husband. In this tell-all documentary, he also bares his soul about growing up in the limelight and his journey to ultimate peace in his life. The documentary has interviews with his contemporaries and his New Edition mates including Usher, Jermaine Dupri, Keith Sweat, Babyface, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ronnie DeVoe and Johnny Gill.

Similarly to the affects of Bobby Brown’s career on various generations, there is no place on the globe that has been untouched by the impact of hip hop and the greatest purveyors of the genre. The docu-series Origins of Hip Hop explores the career beginnings of Busta Rhymes, Eve, Fat Joe, Grandmaster Flash, Ice-T, Ja Rule, Lil Jon, and Uncle Luke. While narrated by renowned rapper and EBONY’s October 2021 cover star Nas, each episode uncovers the artistic perspectives of each of these innovative rappers along with their respective tribes who kept them grounded through adversity and triumph.

Today, A&E debuted a podcast of the same name hosted by legendary emcee, Grandmaster Caz. The podcast speaks to the core elements of the musical genre and hip hop’s transition from an underground phenomenon into a mainstream sensation.

The ten-episode season will include interviews with industry insider, experts, renowned authors, scholars and journalists to explore Hip Hop’s connections to important topics such as social justice and politics, mental health and drug use.

Check out the panel in the video below: