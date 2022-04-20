Watch: Junie Shumpert Interviews Parents Teyana and Iman

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert may be the major stars in their family but it’s their oldest daughter Junie who really runs the show. Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr., affectionately referred to as Junie, has come a long way since her first introduction to the world as a baby. Whether she’s flexing her fashion sense and many of her other talents on the ‘gram or being the life of the party with her wit and humor, she knows how to give the people what they want while keeping things in complete order.

In EBONY’s special video package, The Junie Show, Teyana and Iman’s eldest daughter takes on the role of interviewer, asking her parents the need-to-know questions about their unique family dynamic. The adorable host leaves no questions unasked!

Take a look at the full video below: