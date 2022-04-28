EBONY Video: Amanda Seales Dishes on Her New ‘Smart, Funny and Black’ Show on Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud Radio

Amanda Seales has always been willing to hold space for conversations that many are unwilling to have. Whether it’s on social media, daytime television, podcasts or through comedy specials, she is consistently ready to take it there. It’s this spirit that she is bringing to her new radio show on SiriusXM.

As previously shared with EBONY, Seales joined Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud Radio Channel 96 on SiriusXM with the daily morning show expansion of Smart, Funny and Black with cohosts Taj Rani and JeremiahLikeTheBible, which kicked off April 18.

EBONY Correspondent Jenn Rodriguez caught up with Amanda Seales to talk about collaborating with Kevin Hart on her radio show and learning his Black culture “blindspots,” as well as sharing current events from the Black comedic lens and creating space for her various creative endeavors.

“Smart, Funny and Black is of course rooted in comedy but rooted in my love, support of and belief that education is the key to our liberation,” said Seales.

As for what’s next for the multi-hyphenate creator, she also shared her upcoming three-day comedy special which she will be hosting at the Kennedy Center in July.

To watch the full conversation, take a look at the video below: