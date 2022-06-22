|EBONY Video Recap: Highlights From the Apollo Theater Spring Benefit|A Timeline of Black Women Who’ve Slayed the Guitar in History|Pusha T Releases New Track To Support Virginia Tourism and Uplift Local Talent|Pharrell Williams Discusses His Something In The Water Festival and Creating Space for Our Community|This Savory Greens Recipe Feeds The Soul With Farm-Fresh Ingredients|Naomi Osaka Launches Media Company in Partnership With Lebron James|This HR All-Star Is Driving Change Within the Cannabis Industry|Pressure Mounts for Biden-Harris Administration to Erase Student Loan Debt|This Black Woman-Owned Hollywood Talent Agency Is Opening Doors for Diverse Talent|Serena Williams Returns to Tennis After a Year Out With Win in Doubles Match

EBONY Video Recap: Highlights From the Apollo Theater Spring Benefit

Image: Torresigner/Getty Images
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

The Apollo Theater’s landmark Spring Benefit fundraiser returned to a live format and was a night to remember.

This year’s benefit themed “The Renaissance Is Now” was led under the direction of Jonelle Procope, the CEO and President of the Apollo, and Kamilah Forbes, the Executive Director of the Apollo.

This year the Spring Benefit surpassed its fundraising goal by raising a record amount totaling $3.2 million, including a surprise gift of $500,000 from Tyler Perry, which he had announced on stage.

Below, EBONY Correspondent Yonathan Elias chops it up with some of our favorite Black cultural luminaries and celebrities at the Apollo Spring Benefit.

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.