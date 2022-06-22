EBONY Video Recap: Highlights From the Apollo Theater Spring Benefit

The Apollo Theater’s landmark Spring Benefit fundraiser returned to a live format and was a night to remember.

This year’s benefit themed “The Renaissance Is Now” was led under the direction of Jonelle Procope, the CEO and President of the Apollo, and Kamilah Forbes, the Executive Director of the Apollo.

This year the Spring Benefit surpassed its fundraising goal by raising a record amount totaling $3.2 million, including a surprise gift of $500,000 from Tyler Perry, which he had announced on stage.

Below, EBONY Correspondent Yonathan Elias chops it up with some of our favorite Black cultural luminaries and celebrities at the Apollo Spring Benefit.