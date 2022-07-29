|Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Is the Cultural Reset We Didn’t Know We Needed|EBONY x The Rundown: Beyoncé, Diddy, Tracee Ellis Ross and More!|Will Smith Apologizes to Chris Rock for Oscars Incident In New Video|Tiffany & Co. Launches Tiffany Atrium, a Social Impact Platform|5 Natural Strategies To Relieve Hormonal Bloating and PMS Symptoms|The Hit Graphic Novel ‘Iyanu: Child of Wonder’ Is Being Adapted Into an Animated Series|We’re Donning Beyoncé’s Adidas x Ivy Park Latest Collection as We’re Vibing to Her ‘Renaissance’|Actress Mary Alice Has Passed Away|Family Sues Sesame Place After Racist Interaction, R. Kelly’s Sisters Refuse to Acknowledge Victims, and More|‘The Daily Show Presents: Hold Up’ Podcast Has the Nothing Conversations We Yearn to Hear

EBONY x The Rundown: Beyoncé, Diddy, Tracee Ellis Ross and More!

ebony-the-rundown-episode-1
Image: screenshot of the EBONY x Rundown video.

In partnership with SmartWater, EBONY's new video series "The Rundown" is here to keep you tapped in to the biggest topics across Black culture.

The culture is shifting and changing on the daily. It can be hard to keep up with the latest topics across our community, but at EBONY we got you covered.

EBONY is thrilled to present The Rundown, presented by Smartwater, a new video series, in which EBONY correspondents Yonathan Elias and Jenn Rodriguez chop it up and get into conversations that are “moving Black forward.”

In our first episode, Yonathan and Jenn chat about the reemergence of house music courtesy of Drake’s and Beyoncé’s new projects, Diddy receiving his flowers and Tracee Ellis Ross advocating for equality for Black female entrepreneurs.

Check out these smart moments in the video below:

