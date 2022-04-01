Eddie Murphy in Talks to Play George Clinton in Biopic

Comedy icon Eddie Murphy is currently in talks to play Parliament-Funkadelic legend George Clinton in an upcoming biopic, Deadline reports.

Murphy will also executive produce the film along with John Davis and Catherine Davis via their Davis Entertainment production company.

Although the project is in the early stages of development, the filmmakers are in the process of securing life rights of Clinton before they start writing the script and begin casting for the movie.

As EBONY previously reported, Murphy signed a three-picture and first-look film deal with Amazon Studios. According to the terms of the deal, the Oscar-nominated actor will star in three upcoming films for Amazon Studios, and he will also develop original film projects for Prime Video and Studios with the potential to star.

Currently, Murphy is at work on a comedy directed by Kenya Barris opposite Jonah Hill, also to be released on Netflix.

Clinton rose to international stardom as leader of Parliament-Funkadelic in the ’60s and ’70s. Along with James Brown and Sly Stone, Clinton is widely heralded as one of the key architects of funk music.

With his innovative sound and funk cosmology, Clinton has influenced the artistry of Ice Cube, Dr, Dre, Snoop Dogg, Outkast, and countless others. Through sampling, his sound laid the groundwork for hip-hop music.

In 1997, Clinton was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame alongside 15 other members of Parliament-Funkadelic. The funk collective was also awarded a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019.