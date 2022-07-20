Eddie Murphy to Star in Holiday Comedy ‘Candy Cane Lane’

Comedy icon Eddie Murphy is set to star in a new holiday film titled Candy Cane Lane for Prime Video, reports Deadline.

Murphy will be reunited with Reginald Hudlin, who directed the 1992 classic Boomerang, and is slated to direct the film. The script was written by Kelly Younger and inspired by his childhood holiday experiences.

Additionally, Murphy is producing the film alongside Brian Grazer and it marks the seventh collaboration between Murphy and Grazer.

Although details are sparse about the plot, production will begin this winter in Los Angeles.

Candy Cane Lane is the first film under Murphy’s three-picture deal he inked with Amazon Studios. That deal came following the success of Coming 2 America, which became the #1 streamed movie on its opening weekend and had the biggest streaming film opening weekend in 2021. According to Nielsen, the long-awaited sequel was the top streamed movie among Black audiences that year.

Currently, Murphy is also wrapping up two films in partnership with Netflix. He’s producing and starring in Beverly Hills Cop 4 and co-starring with Jonah Hill in You People, which Kenya Barris is directing.