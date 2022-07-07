|EBONY Exclusive: Condoleezza Rice Speaks About Her Golf Award and How the Sport Is Opening Up Doors to Our Community|July Editor’s Letter: Martin Lawrence and the Impact of Black Comedians|Jacqueline Stewart Named President and Director of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures|Grenada’s Spicemas Celebration Returns After Pandemic Hiatus|Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Sentenced for Failing to Register as a Sex Offender|Travis Scott Adds Second Date to Sold-Out London Show, R. Kelly Removed From Suicide Watch, and More|Preliminary Injunction Filed Against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ ‘Stop WOKE Act’|California Woman Receives Pardon 27 Years After Killing Abuser as a Teenager|BBQ Pitmaster Erica Blaire Roby Shares Her Award-Winning Recipes and Signature Sauce|The Best Street Style Looks From Milan SS23 Men’s Shows

July Editor’s Letter: Martin Lawrence and the Impact of Black Comedians

EBONY Editor-in-Chief and SVP, Programming Marielle Bobo. (Photo by Keith Major)
  • Watch this exclusive video as we go inside the July digital cover experience with EBONY Editor-in-Chief and Senior Vice President of Programming Marielle Bobo. Photo by Keith Major, Video by Justin Barnes, Makeup by Patricia Ambrose, Hair by Amoy Pitters.
This month, we’re celebrating the beauty and freedom of Black joy with comedy king and recently named Hollywood Walk of Fame honoree Martin Lawrence. We joined the legend in Hollywood fresh off the heels of filming Martin: The Reunion—a BET special honoring the 30th anniversary of his iconic sitcom. The special unfolds like a Black family gathering, with pop-ins from cast members and fellow comedy legends.

For our exclusive cover story, Martin reflects on his trailblazing career, and reveals his bucket list wish of acting opposite Denzel Washington. From being the first host of the game-changing Def Comedy Jam, to co-starring with idol Eddie Murphy in Boomerang, we take a hilarious walk down memory lane and honor the icon with this EBONY cover shoot.

Visit our July digital cover experience featuring Martin Lawrence to learn more.

Martin Lawrence is EBONY’s July cover star. Photo by Keith Major.
