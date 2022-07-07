July Editor’s Letter: Martin Lawrence and the Impact of Black Comedians

This month, we’re celebrating the beauty and freedom of Black joy with comedy king and recently named Hollywood Walk of Fame honoree Martin Lawrence. We joined the legend in Hollywood fresh off the heels of filming Martin: The Reunion—a BET special honoring the 30th anniversary of his iconic sitcom. The special unfolds like a Black family gathering, with pop-ins from cast members and fellow comedy legends.

For our exclusive cover story, Martin reflects on his trailblazing career, and reveals his bucket list wish of acting opposite Denzel Washington. From being the first host of the game-changing Def Comedy Jam, to co-starring with idol Eddie Murphy in Boomerang, we take a hilarious walk down memory lane and honor the icon with this EBONY cover shoot.

Visit our July digital cover experience featuring Martin Lawrence to learn more.