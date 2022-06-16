Erykah Badu Set to Executive Produce a Documentary on The DOC

Superstar soul singer Erykah Badu is slated to executive produce a documentary on the legendary rapper The DOC, Deadline reports.

The doc chronicles the life of the MC and producer, who was a member of N.W.A. The “It’s Funky Enough” rapper wrote songs for the group and Dr. Dre as well as had a hand in launching Death Row Records. He was also an early mentor to Snoop Dogg. Five months after the release of his debut album No One Does It Better in 1989, he suffered a serious car crash that crushed his larynx, permanently changing his voice.

Thirty years later, the DOC. “is still struggling with his legacy as a West Coast rapper.” The documentary visits as he considers risky surgery that might be able to restore his vocals to their former glory. It also showcases a cast of celebrities who reflect on his impact in their lives and in the world, from music to love to civil rights crusading.

Badu, who shares a 17-year-old daughter, Puma with DOC, released a statement about being a part of the project.

“I am excited to announce that I am coming on board as executive producer of The DOC which recently will have its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival,” Badu said. “It is no secret that DOC and I have created a ‘work of art’ together in the past, and I’m excited to continue our relationship professionally. DOC has been my best friend for over 30 years, and I am honored to bring this amazing documentary home.”

Dave Caplan, the director of the film, added, “DOC (the man) has held a certain mythos in the hip hop community. The greats—from Dr. Dre to Snoop Dogg to Jay-Z—speak his name in some of their biggest hits, yet his story has eluded the general public, myself included, for decades. I had heard about the crash, but that was only the tip of the iceberg.”

In an interview with HipHopDX, DOC expressed his gratitude to Badu for working on the documentary

“I owe Erykah everything. I owe her everything. I mean, Erykah is a soulmate,” he said. “She brought amazing energy to this film in a lot of ways. She was really in touch with us in a lot of ways behind the scenes, and did a lot to help us push this thing forward.”

“Honestly, she’s the coolest person that I’ve ever spoken to…,” he continued. “I mean, she’s just got such a presence. I would describe her as ethereal. Being around her, I stuttered and got a little nervous here and there throughout the film, but interviewing her was one of those times where I was like, ‘OK, put your big boy pants on. Let’s go.’”

The DOC is currently being screened at this year’s Tribeca Festival.