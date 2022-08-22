Fat Joe to Star in Solo Stand-Up Show Based on His Upcoming Memoir

Fat Joe has stories to tell and we can’t wait to hear them!

The legendary rapper and media personality will be starring in a one-man stand-up show about his life and career, reports Complex. In each performance, audiences will experience “unfiltered, never-before-heard anecdotes about Joe’s life and career, such as his prison stint nearly a decade ago and the time he was kidnapped in Angola, Africa.”

The show will be co-produced by Roc Nation and Magic Lemonade, Dave Chappelle will give a special introduction, and the audience can expect surprise appearances from an assortment of his celebrity friends. Chris Robison has been tapped to direct the performances.

“The world will be getting Fat Joe at his most authentic, vulnerable, and comedic self on that stage,” Joe said in a press release. “I’m not holding anything back. I’ve always taken pride in my storytelling, but we’re about to take it to the next level. I’m grateful to Dave Chappelle, Roc Nation and Magic Lemonade for their support in sharing my story and helping make this one-man show the biggest event ever.”

“I’ve worked with great storytellers, but Fat Joe is easily one of the greatest of all time,” Magic Lemonade executive producer Rikki Hughes said. “Magic Lemonade is excited to work with Joe and Roc Nation to bring his story to life in an unexpected way.”

The show will be based on his upcoming memoir The Book of Jose: A Memoir which will be published by Roc Lit 101, an imprint of Random House Group,

“The Book of Jose is more than just a book about my career,” Joe said in a statement earlier this year. “It explores the darkest moments of my life—brushes with death, being locked up, losing friends, and dealing with depression—that shaped me as a man. I overcame significant adversity but I’m excited to be in a position to share my story and inspire others through my journey.”

The book will arrive on November 15 and is currently available for pre-order at Penguin Random House.