Fetty Wap Arrested After Allegedly Making Threats With a Gun on a FaceTime Call

Image: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for MTV.
Rapper Fetty Wap was arrested in New Jersey for allegedly threatening to kill someone and for flashing a gun on a FaceTime call, reports CNN. 

In a video recording of the call, Fetty Wap allegedly pointed the gun toward a person, identified as “John Doe” in a document, over the phone, the affidavit stated.

“The defendant then says to John Doe ‘Imma kill you and everybody you with,’” according to the document.

Back in October 2021, Fetty was arrested on charges that he allegedly worked with a crew of five other people to traffic more than 100 kilograms of drugs on Long Island.

He pleaded not guilty and was released on a $500,000 personal recognizance bond. 

Prosecutors accuse Fetty Wap, whose legal name is Willie Junior Maxwell II, of violating the conditions of his bond with this latest incident.

Judge Steven Locke of the  New York Magistrate revoked the rapper’s bond after his arrest on Monday, according to John Marzulli, a spokesperson for the Eastern District of New York

Elizabeth Macedonio, Fetty Wap’s attorney, said her client was “entrapped on the phone call by someone who had, days earlier, posted a photo of his dead 4-year-old daughter.” 

“I”m happy she’s dead because her father is a rat,” the person, who the rapper allegedly threatened, wrote in the caption.

“He was very manipulative in trying to get a rise out of Mr. Maxwell, to agitate him in a way no parent would have to face…the death of one’s 4-year-old daughter is something no one should use as a ploy,” Macedonio told Judge Locke.

Fetty Wap’s daughter passed away in July 2021 of complications caused by congenital heart arrhythmia.

Although Judge Locke expressed sympathy to Fetty Wap on the loss of his daughter, he still ordered the rapper detained because he was “clearly deploying a gun to threaten to kill someone.”

