Floyd Mayweather Inducted Into the International Boxing Hall of Fame

Image: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic.
After a remarkable career that spanned almost 30 years where he compiled an undefeated record of 50-0 with 27 KOs and made over $1 billion in earnings,  Floyd “Money” Mayweather was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame on Sunday, ESPN reports.

Describing the moment as one of his greatest career achievements, Mayweather, who was a part of the 2021 class, gave an emotional acceptance speech

“I done a lot in my career, but this is by far the best,” said Mayweather, who credited his family for his success. “I want to thank the International Boxing Hall of Fame for giving me this. This right here is going to my dad because he deserves it. Bernard Hopkins said it best, ‘You’ve got to earn it,’ and my dad earned this ring.”

“I want to say thank you to everybody for your support,” he added. “I want to tell all the fighters—thank you, you guys are remarkable. There wouldn’t be no me without you guys.”

Mayweather won 15 major world championships from super featherweight to light middleweight, won titles in five weight classes and the lineal championship in four weight classes (twice at welterweight).

Because of the pandemic, the two previous Boxing Hall of Fame induction ceremonies were postponed, making the 2022 ceremony a highly-anticipated event. Originally set to be held in the Hall of Fame’s home in Canastota, NY, the event was relocated to Turning Stone Resort and Casino in nearby Verona to make room for all the 36 honorees and their guests.

Along with Mayweather, the class of 2021 inductees included Wladimir Klitschko and Andre Ward. The class of 2022 included Roy Jones Jr., Miguel Cotto, James Toney and female champions Regina Halmich and Holly Holm.

The class of 2020’s headliners included Benard Hopkins, Juan Manuel Marquez and “Sugar” Shane Mosley.

