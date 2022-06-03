Frank Ocean Set To Write and Direct His First Feature Film

Multiple Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter Frank Ocean is reportedly set to write and direct his own feature film, Discussing Film reports.

According to sources, Ocean is slated to work with 2AM, an independent production company based out of the United Kingdom. Reportedly, Ocean will be filming in the Fall in New Mexico and wrap up at the top of the New Year.

Ocean and A24 have previously collaborated on several projects. He penned the foreword for Barry Jenkins’ A24 screenplay Moonlight which won Best Picture at the 2017 Oscars. Also, he curated music for the 2019 film Waves, directed by Trey Shelts who is managed by A24. He also wrote and directed his acclaimed 2016 visual album Endless.

The untitled project is being referred to by some internally as Philly does not have a release date at this time.

In addition to is upcoming film, Ocean will headline Coachella in 2023.