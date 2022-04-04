From Africa to America: Wizkid’s Got the Range

This weekend’s 2022 Dreamville Festival highlighted artists who are positively on the rise yet in a lane of their own. Nigerian singer and songwriter Wizkid is undeniably one of these artists. With his 2020 album Made In Lagos boosting his notoriety, he has gone on to build an audience of listeners who respect his roots and what he is building for his future in music.

Born Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, Wizkid has taken the world by storm with his entrancing vocals and TikTok-certified dope beats. His contributions to R&B and Afrobeats has deemed him timeless at this point in his career. Since 2011, he has made music that feels and sounds good. In 2016, he gained worldwide attention for his feature on Drake’s “One Dance.” His collaboration with Beyoncé for “Brown Skin Girl” off of The Lion King: the Gift soundtrack earned him his first Grammy award. This year he was nominated for two 2022 Grammy nominations.

Last year, he became the most-streamed Nigerian artist of all time on Spotify, with over 3.4 billion downloads. His song “Essence” featuring Tems catapulted to be one of the hottest songs of the year with promotion across various social media platforms. He received four Soul Train Awards nominations and won one for Best Collaboration.As most international artists struggle with crossing over into the American market, Wizkid has bolstered a unique set of collaborators whose impacts span globally through his own label Starboy Entertainment.

Check out some of the images of WizKid at Dreamville Festival 2022. Photography by Brandon Todd

