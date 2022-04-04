|Editor’s Pick: Use This Card Game To Liven Up Your Next Gathering|From Africa to America: Wizkid’s Got the Range|LL Cool J Announces Rock the Bells Festival Featuring Ice Cube, Lil Kim, Rick Ross, and More|Taraji P. Henson and Chris Paul Named to President Biden’s HBCU Advisory Board|Denzel Washington Breaks Silence Over Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock|Keke Palmer and Common Share Why ‘Alice’ Is No Slave Movie|What You Missed at Dreamville Festival 2022|6 Eco-Friendly Tours for Your Next Purposeful Adventure|Best Moments of the 2022 Grammy Awards|Winners From the 2022 Grammy Awards

From Africa to America: Wizkid’s Got the Range

wizkid-4422
Image: Prince Williams/Wireimage.
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

This weekend’s 2022 Dreamville Festival highlighted artists who are positively on the rise yet in a lane of their own. Nigerian singer and songwriter Wizkid is undeniably one of these artists. With his 2020 album Made In Lagos boosting his notoriety, he has gone on to build an audience of listeners who respect his roots and what he is building for his future in music.

Born Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, Wizkid has taken the world by storm with his entrancing vocals and TikTok-certified dope beats. His contributions to R&B and Afrobeats has deemed him timeless at this point in his career. Since 2011, he has made music that feels and sounds good. In 2016, he gained worldwide attention for his feature on Drake’s “One Dance.” His collaboration with Beyoncé for “Brown Skin Girl” off of The Lion King: the Gift soundtrack earned him his first Grammy award. This year he was nominated for two 2022 Grammy nominations.

Last year, he became the most-streamed Nigerian artist of all time on Spotify, with over 3.4 billion downloads. His song “Essence” featuring Tems catapulted to be one of the hottest songs of the year with promotion across various social media platforms. He received four Soul Train Awards nominations and won one for Best Collaboration.As most international artists struggle with crossing over into the American market, Wizkid has bolstered a unique set of collaborators whose impacts span globally through his own label Starboy Entertainment.

Check out some of the images of WizKid at Dreamville Festival 2022.

Photography by Brandon Todd

Image: courtesy of Brandon Todd
Image: courtesy of Brandon Todd
Image: courtesy of Brandon Todd
Image: courtesy of Brandon Todd
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.