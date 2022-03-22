|This NFT Digital Platform is Shifting the Wealth Gap for Black Artists |State Farm Faces Allegations of Racial Discrimination|Tyler Perry Talks ‘A Madea Homecoming’ and the Healing Power of Laughter|Legendary Gospel Singer LaShun Pace Passes Away at age 60|HBCU Students Meet With Lawmakers to Discuss the Aftermath of Bomb Threats|Gabrielle Union Discusses Her New Film ‘Cheaper by the Dozen’|Florida’s Governor Seeks to Eliminate Two Black Voting Districts|From the NFL to Diamond on ‘Power Book IV: Force,’ Actor Isaac Keys Keeps Elevating|Drake’s OVO Fashion Line and Playboy Teamed Up on a New Collab|8 Eco-Friendly Cleaning Products to Purify Your Home

Gabrielle Union Discusses Her New Film ‘Cheaper by the Dozen’

Image: courtesy of Disney+.

The latest version of Cheaper by the Dozen reimagines the classic film for today’s world, and follows the Baker family as they “strive to find their footing as a whole while respectively learning to embrace one another’s unique place in the household. Gabrielle Union, the film’s star, sat down with EBONY correspondent Yonathan Elias to share the importance of representing various family types across media and her own experience with co-parenting in a blended family unit.

“There is this idea of what a traditional family looks like and anything else is shamed or looked down upon. But the reality is, the world has changed,” said Union in the clip below.

Cheaper by the Dozen is available to stream now on Disney+.

