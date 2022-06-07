Gabrielle Union Inks Deal With BET Studios

Gabrielle Union’s production company, I’ll Have Another, has inked an overall production deal with BET Studios.

Under the terms of the deal, her production company will be a platform for projects that Union will star in and executive produce as well as feature the work of emerging creatives.

“I’ll Have Another believes that culture, community, and individual representation on-screen matters,” Union said in a statement. “We’re focused on telling stories centered on the most underrepresented voices, sharing their unique and diverse perspectives. It was important to me that we partner with a studio that supported our vision and BET Studios has done exactly that,” stated the actress. “I’m excited for this new chapter and what we will accomplish together.”

I’ll Have Another, which is named after Union’s best-selling memoir We’re Going to Need More Wine, will develop TV and streaming shows. The production company was established in 2018 and has developed numerous TV projects with HBO Max, Freeform, Apple, Showtime, Starz, and Netflix among others.

Union has been involved in several of the company’s projects, including Netflix’s The Perfect Find. She recently starred and executive produced Disney+’s latest interpretation of its classic Cheaper Than a Dozen. In addition, her hit series LA’s Finest, which premiered in 2019, was the #1 viewed series on the Spectrum on-demand platform.

“We are proud to collaborate with Gabrielle, a leading Black woman in Hollywood, and her production company I’ll Have Another to continue creating spaces for diverse voices to be seen, heard, and celebrated,” said Aisha Summers Burke, Executive Vice President and General Manager at BET Studios. “Her creativity, intellect, and industry expertise along with her ability to authentically connect with audiences are all superb resources that will help propel BET Studios forward.”