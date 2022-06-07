|Gucci Collaborates With Oura Ring To Design a Sleek Wellness Tracker|Lessons in Love: A Mother Supports Her Son When He Comes Out in College|Off-White Drops New Home Decor Collection Inspired by Virgil Abloh’s Final Designs|Federal Judge Rejects Louisiana Congressional Map, Calling it ‘Racial Gerrymander’|Black Fathers of TV: Sitcom Dads We Love|Gabrielle Union Inks Deal With BET Studios|Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner to Host 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards|Happy Birthday, Prince! Wendy & Lisa of Prince and the Revolution on His Genius|EBONY Rundown: Mariah Carey Sued, Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey Break Up, and More|The Roots Picnic Returns to Philly After a Two-Year Break

Gabrielle Union Inks Deal With BET Studios

Gabrielle-union-6622
Image: Theo Wargo/WireImage.
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

Gabrielle Union’s production company, I’ll Have Another, has inked an overall production deal with BET Studios.

Under the terms of the deal, her production company will be a platform for projects that Union will star in and executive produce as well as feature the work of emerging creatives.

“I’ll Have Another believes that culture, community, and individual representation on-screen matters,” Union said in a statement. “We’re focused on telling stories centered on the most underrepresented voices, sharing their unique and diverse perspectives. It was important to me that we partner with a studio that supported our vision and BET Studios has done exactly that,” stated the actress. “I’m excited for this new chapter and what we will accomplish together.”

I’ll Have Another, which is named after Union’s best-selling memoir We’re Going to Need More Wine, will develop TV and streaming shows. The production company was established in 2018 and has developed numerous TV projects with HBO Max, Freeform, Apple, Showtime, Starz, and Netflix among others.  

Union has been involved in several of the company’s projects, including Netflix’s The Perfect Find. She recently starred and executive produced Disney+’s latest interpretation of its classic Cheaper Than a Dozen. In addition, her hit series LA’s Finest, which premiered in 2019, was the #1 viewed series on the Spectrum on-demand platform.

“We are proud to collaborate with Gabrielle, a leading Black woman in Hollywood, and her production company I’ll Have Another to continue creating spaces for diverse voices to be seen, heard, and celebrated,” said Aisha Summers Burke, Executive Vice President and General Manager at BET Studios. “Her creativity, intellect, and industry expertise along with her ability to authentically connect with audiences are all superb resources that will help propel BET Studios forward.”

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.