Giancarlo Esposito Confirms Meeting With Marvel Studios and Wanting to Play Professor X

Acclaimed actor Giancarlo Esposito could be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe and he knows which character he would like to portray, reports IGN

During the TJH Superhero Car Show & Comic Con in San Antonio, Texas, Esposito didn’t confirm his involvement in any upcoming films but he did mention numerous characters that he discussed playing with the executives at Marvel Studios, including Magneto and Doctor Doom.

Esposito stunned the crowd when he said that he told the brass at Marvel that he would love to play Professor X, the leader of the X-Men, instead of a villain.

“I have not worked for Marvel yet. I’ve been in the room with them and talked to them,” Esposito said, “I’m gonna go for something that’s a little bit different. I’m gonna go and put it out in the universe that [I’d like to play] Professor X.”

Esposito also added that Moff Gideon, who he plays on The Mandalorian, could return for season three.

“I got to tell you, just to share something with you without spoiling anything,” he said. “Season 3 of The Mandalorian is off the chain! You’ll be amazed!”

After appearing in several films including roles in Spike Lee’s School Daze, Do the Right Thing and Mo’ Better Blues, Esposito was launched into mainstream prominence after playing Gus Fring on Breaking Bad, which earned him an Emmy nomination for Oustanding Supporting Actor.

Esposito also starred in the spin-off series Better Call Saul.