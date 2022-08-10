|EBONY Rundown: Grand Jury Fails to Indict Woman Responsible for Emmett Till’s Murder, ICU Nurse Responsible for Tragic L.A. Crash Facing $9 Million in Bail, and More|Giancarlo Esposito Confirms Meeting With Marvel Studios and Wanting to Play Professor X|Mike Tyson Accuses Hulu of Stealing His Life Story in Upcoming Series|Getty Images and Denny’s Launch HBCU Archival Grant at the Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival|Fetty Wap Arrested After Allegedly Making Threats With a Gun on a FaceTime Call|How 19-Year-Old Justin Ellen Built a Six Figure Baking Business From His Parents’ Kitchen|Legendary Songwriter Lamont Dozier Passes Away at 81|7 Ways You Can Explore Your Fashion Style This Summer|How to Use Cold Therapy to Accelerate Muscle Recovery, Improve Mental Health, and Boost Immunity|The Best Men’s Suits for Hot, Summer Work Days

Giancarlo Esposito Confirms Meeting With Marvel Studios and Wanting to Play Professor X

giancarlo-esposito-8922
Image: McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival.
Acclaimed actor Giancarlo Esposito could be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe and he knows which character he would like to portray, reports IGN

During the TJH Superhero Car Show & Comic Con in San Antonio, Texas, Esposito didn’t confirm his involvement in any upcoming films but he did mention numerous characters that he discussed playing with the executives at Marvel Studios, including Magneto and Doctor Doom. 

Esposito stunned the crowd when he said that he told the brass at Marvel that he would love to play Professor X, the leader of the X-Men, instead of a villain.

“I have not worked for Marvel yet. I’ve been in the room with them and talked to them,” Esposito said, “I’m gonna go for something that’s a little bit different. I’m gonna go and put it out in the universe that [I’d like to play] Professor X.”

Esposito also added that Moff Gideon, who he plays on The Mandalorian, could return for season three.

“I got to tell you, just to share something with you without spoiling anything,” he said. “Season 3 of The Mandalorian is off the chain! You’ll be amazed!”

After appearing in several films including roles in Spike Lee’s School Daze, Do the Right Thing and Mo’ Better Blues, Esposito was launched into mainstream prominence after playing Gus Fring on Breaking Bad, which earned him an Emmy nomination for Oustanding Supporting Actor.

Esposito also starred in the spin-off series Better Call Saul.

